WATCH: Biden Bureaucrat Tells Cruz to 'Respect the People' and Not Film Border Patrol Facilities

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Sunday released a video he captured in the Donna Border Patrol facility, where thousands of unaccompanied minors are being housed. As he attempted to film the deplorable conditions the children are living in, a bureaucrat from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) repeatedly blocked Cruz's camera.

"Please give dignity to the people, please give dignity to the people," she said.

"You've been instructed to ask us not to take pictures here because the political leadership at DHS does not want the American people to know it," Cruz replied, panning the camera to show kids in mylar blankets on the concrete floor. "You keep standing in front of the pictures so you don't want the pictures taken. The rules are arbitrary and they're designed to keep the American people in the dark."

The senator pointed out that there is no "dignity and respect" when unaccompanied minors are sleeping on the floor in crowded Border Patrol stations in the middle of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

"There is a pandemic. There is a pandemic," he said. "Is this respecting the rights of these kids? Are you respecting the rights of these kids?"

The woman repeatedly said "please respect the people" as Cruz attempted to film the conditions.

"I respect them and I want to fix this situation!" Cruz fired back. "The administration you're working for is responsible for these conditions."

How far is Joe Biden going to stop the American people from seeing inside the Donna CBP facility?



Biden sent a political operative from DC to block our cameras and even threatened another senator to obstruct legitimate congressional oversight. pic.twitter.com/vHT2U7Nh1z — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 28, 2021

The American people deserve to have accountability and to know what's taking place inside the facilities. The Biden administration continues to block media access, something that is entirely unprecedented. Politicians shouldn't have to sneak photos and videos so everyone knows what's going on. The Biden administration is attempting to cover this up and downplay the situation. It's not only inhumane for the kids who are being packed like sardines in the middle of a pandemic, but it's also ethically wrong to hide information from the American people. Countries that hide situations and pick and choose what can be seen – like China and Russia – are totalitarian in nature. This should frighten people across the political spectrum.