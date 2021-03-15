BREAKING: Senate Confirms Rep. Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary

The Senate on Monday confirmed Congresswoman Deb Haaland (D-NM) as Interior Secretary with a 41-40 vote, making her the first Native American cabinet secretary in American history.

BREAKING: Senate votes 51-40 to confirm Deb Haaland as President Biden’s Interior secretary. Haaland will become the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency. pic.twitter.com/BLDaMCi1HR — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 15, 2021

Four Republicans voted for Haaland, including Sens. Susan Collins (ME), Lindsey Graham (SC), Lisa Murkowski (AK) and Dan Sullivan (AK).

The Senate has voted 51-40 to CONFIRM Rep Deb Haaland (D-NM) to be President Biden's Interior Secretary. Haaland, once sworn-in, will be the first Native American cabinet secretary in American history.



GOP YES VOTES:

Collins

Graham

Murkowski

Sullivan — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 15, 2021

Democrats cheered Haaland's nomination (and now confirmation).

“Secretary Haaland is a respected leader in the Congress and Indian Country, who brings a unique and important perspective to our work to safeguard America’s natural heritage," House Speakar Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said in a statement. "As a Native American woman, an advocate and as the Vice Chair of the House Natural Resources Committee and the Chair of the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands, her experience will serve her and the American people well in her new role.

We will confirm Rep. Haaland today as the 1st Native American Secretary of the Interior and the 1st Native American Cabinet Secretary



A Native American at the table is long overdue



She'll be a great leader for DOI at a time when progressive climate policy is desperately needed — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 15, 2021

Some Republicans, on the other hand, have concerns about Haaland's stance on energy issues, particularly as it relates to drilling on public lands.

I’ve voted for several of President Biden’s nominees. But his choices to lead Interior and the EPA appear eager to restart the left’s war on domestic energy. Kentuckians know that when radical policies are on the table, it means their jobs and pocketbooks are on the menu. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) March 10, 2021

"I'm deeply concerned with the Congresswoman's support on several radical issues that will hurt Montana, our way of life, our jobs and rural America," Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) told NPR.

Native Americans in New Mexico are greatly impacted by President Biden's executive order that put a 60-day moratorium on permits relating to onshore and offshore oil and gas development. Those permits also include drilling on tribal lands. How Haaland will impact those decisions moving forward, especially given her radical climate change background, have yet to be seen.