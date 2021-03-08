Top Gun Control Group Says Biden's Executive Order on 'Voting Access' Can 'Save Lives'

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Sunday aimed at expanding voting rights. It's the Biden administration's latest move to expand voting rights as they push the Senate to pass H.R. 1, the House Democrats' bill to radically transform America's election system, including prohibiting voter ID laws and mandating taxpayers fund political campaigns.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, one of the leading gun control groups in the nation, the executive order is also a way to address the "gun violence" problem.

"The truth is... if we had a functioning democracy that reflected the will of the people, we would have sensible gun laws that protected our communities. With this executive action, Biden is using his executive power to make our democracy one where all citizens are able to make their voices heard, unhindered. This is vital action in our effort to save lives from gun violence, and it can’t be the last," the group said in an email to supporters.

Everytown has made a number of gun control recommendations, like instituting an assault weapons ban, pushing for universal background checks, and a repeal of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which protects firearm manufacturers from being held legally responsible for a person's actions used with their products.

The group praised Biden's executive order, saying expanding access to voting means those who are "disenfranchised" – the same people who are "most affected by gun violence" – will help expand their anti-Second Amendment movement.

"Brady has a plan that shows just how Biden can use his executive powers to take decisive, lifesaving action – including reinstating the Assault Weapons Ban and regulating deadly “ghost guns” – and you can help us prove it’s what the people want," the email said, along with a link to a survey.

What's dangerous about this is it reaffirms the idea that the executive branch can legislate without Congress, which has the sole power to create laws. There are also questions surrounding the constitutionality of restricting an American's Second Amendment rights.

One of the other major concerns is who is allowed to vote. Under Biden's order, felons will have their voting rights restored upon the completion of their sentence. That means that felons will have a say in who is elected and who creates laws. Theoretically, they can vote for politicians that would roll back laws that prevent felons from being prohibited possessors.

Allowing those who break the law to vote for those who make the law is a way for criminals to carry out criminal acts without the punishment associated with the crime. It's a slippery slope.