Top Teachers' Union Issues a Warning for Members

The United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), one of the Golden State's top teachers' unions, allegedly told members in a private Facebook group to be cognizant of posting pictures and details of spring break vacations.

"Friendly reminder: If you are planning any trips for Spring Break, please keep that off of Social Media," a member posted in a private Facebook group. "It is hard to argue that it is unsafe for in-person instruction, if parents and the public see vacation photos and international travel."

NEW: In a leaked post from a private Facebook group for UTLA union members only, teachers are warned not to post on social media if they go on spring break vacations because the optics would be bad for them while UTLA is refusing to return to "unsafe" in-person schooling @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/KxQc7k450T — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 9, 2021

"We have a diverse membership and they are able to post their views on personal Facebook pages and in this Facebook group - however UTLA does not monitor nor is responsible for the content," a UTLA spokesperson told reporter Bill Meliguin of the FOX affiliate in Los Angeles.

The revelation comes days after the union voted overwhelmingly to not return to the classroom until their demands are met. UTLA said teachers would not return to in-person instruction until Los Angeles county moves out of California's purple COVID tier, the most restrictive designation, ABC 7 reported. The union also wants staff to be fully vaccinated or have access to vaccines, as well as safety measures in place on school campuses.

As of now, on-campus instruction in the Los Angeles Unified School District – the state's largest school district – is on hold until ULTA comes to an agreement with the school district, FOX LA reported. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is attempting to speed up the process to reopen schools by allocating 25,000 vaccines to school district employees.