Democrats Want a Permanent Reminder of RBG's Legacy

Former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is revered as a legal titan, one that the Democratic Party highly reveres. She made a name for herself because she stood alongside almost all of the progressives' radical agenda. RBG was known for her "lifelong fight for female equality" and her friendship with conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

In honor of Ginsburg and her contribution to the political landscape, Democrats are hoping to honor her legacy at the United States Capitol. It's unclear if the monument would be depicted through a statue, bust, or a portrait but it will be displayed in a place of prominence.

The Democratic Women's Caucus introduced legislation to construct a statue in RBG's honor. The legislation was brought forth by Reps. Jackie Speier (CA), Lois Frankel (FL), Brenda Lawrence (MI), Veronic Escobar (TX), and Raja Jrishnamoorthi (IL)

"The Notorious RBG was tiny in stature, but a giant in the fight for women's equality," Speier told CNN in a statement. "Had it not been for her tireless and fearless dedication, we women in Congress would have had a much different experience in pursuing our dreams to serve our country and shape and inform policy impacting women everywhere. We must immortalize this feminist icon with a statue in the Capitol that honors her legacy and educates future generations of her profound contributions."

Sens. Amy Klobuchar (MN), Richard Blumenthal (IL), Dianne Feinstein (CA), Martin Heinrich (NV), Mazie Hirono (HI), Bob Menendez, Jeff Merkley (OR), Jacky Rosen (NV), Jeanne Shaheen (NH), Tina Smith (MN), Elizabeth Warren (MA) and Sheldon Whitehouse (RI) introduced a companion bill in the Senate.

“She was an icon and a trailblazer who dedicated her life to opening doors for women at a time when so many insisted on keeping them shut,” Klobuchar said when she announced the Senate version of the bill. “It is only fitting that the members of the Senate and the House of Representatives honor her life and service by establishing a monument in the Capitol.”

Ginsburg died in September after 27 years on the high court. Justice Amy Coney Barrett took her place on the court.