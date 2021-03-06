Dems Agree to Provide 'COVID Relief' Checks to Prisoners and Illegal Aliens

The Senate on Saturday continued with their vote-a-rama, where they pulled an all-nighter to vote on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion pork-filled COVID relief bill, dubbed the American Rescue Plan.

Republicans offered a number of common-sense amendments that Democrats shot down. These are just a few of them.

Hold States Accountable for Nursing Home Deaths

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) offered an amendment that would have held states accountable for nursing home deaths. His amendment comes after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) administration was caught altering the number of nursing home deaths that took place under his watch.

"What my amendment does is it says, 'You can't lie about the numbers.' Bottom line, it simply says it's very important for us to have accurate information about the deaths in nursing homes," Scott said from the Senate floor. "The more accurate the information, the more likely we are to have the best response."

This shouldn't be political.



We need to have accurate information about the deaths in nursing homes.



The more information we have, the better we can protect our seniors. pic.twitter.com/60Se4kr9JR — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) March 6, 2021

Not surprisingly, Democrats voted down the amendment.

Not adopted, 49-50: Scott (SC) Amendment #1030 (re: nursing homes) in relation to H.R.1319, FY2021 Budget Reconciliation. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) March 6, 2021

Disappointed that all 50 @SenateDems voted against my amendment to keep states accountable for underreported #COVID19 nursing home deaths.



Americans deserve to know the truth, and our fight for those who have lost loved ones is far from over. https://t.co/kDWA3GDUt0 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) March 6, 2021

Override President Biden's Decision to Cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline

Montana Sen. Jon Tester (D) offered an amendment that would have allowed the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline to move forward without the presidential permit.

"When I disagree with my party, I tell them the truth, and the truth is that the jobs and tax revenue Keystone will create would provide a critical boost to the folks that live and work in rural Montana," Tester said in a statement. "This amendment would reverse President Biden's decision and take the decision-making on the pipeline away from the folks who canceled it. I'll continue working with Republicans, Democrats, and all interested stakeholders to move this project forward."

Sadly, Tester's party voted down the amendment.

NOW VOTING: Motion to waive the Budget Act with respect to Tester Amendment #1197 (re: require the President to review and approve the Keystone XL Pipeline to assist COVID-impacted communities) in relation to H.R.1319, FY2021 Budget Reconciliation. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) March 6, 2021

Not agreed to, 51-48: Motion to waive the Budget Act with respect to Tester Amendment #1197 (re: require the President to review and approve the Keystone XL Pipeline to assist COVID-impacted communities) in relation to H.R.1319, FY2021 Budget Reconciliation. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) March 6, 2021

School Funding Based on In-person Learning

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) offered an amendment that would require schools to operate in-person in order to receive stimulus funding. Schools that reopen five days a week would receive 100 percent of the available funding. Those that are hybrid, where they complete half of the school week online and the other half in-person, would receive 50 percent of the available funding. Schools that are completely online would receive 25 percent of the available funding.

Democrats voted down the bill.

Not adopted, 48-51: Rubio Amendment #1026 (re: ensure schools must be open 50% of the time for 50% of the students in order to receive funding) in relation to H.R.1319, FY2021 Budget Reconciliation. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) March 6, 2021

At 1:30am Senate now voting on my amendment to give every school district $ to open in person but the more days you open the more $ you get. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 6, 2021

Tonight Democrats voted to send re-opening money to schools that refuse to re-open. https://t.co/aQgVBDTUzh — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 6, 2021

Prevent Prisoners from Receiving Stimulus Checks

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) offered an amendment that would have prevented "any individual who is incarcerated in a federal or state prison" from receiving a stimulus check. In the CARES Act, prisoners received $1,200 COVID relief checks.

“Prisoners do not pay taxes. Taxpayers pay for their every need. Inmates cannot stimulate the economy. But, under this bill they receive stimulus checks. This is a perfect example of nontargeted, inappropriate, and total waste of spending. It’s ridiculous that this is in the bill," Cassidy said in a statement.

Democrats voted against the amendment.

Not adopted, 49-50: Cassidy Amendment #1162 (re: no checks for prisoners) in relation to H.R.1319, FY2021 Budget Reconciliation. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) March 6, 2021

Prevent Illegal Aliens from Receiving Stimulus Checks

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) introduced an amendment that would have prevented illegal aliens from receiving the next round of stimulus checks. Of course, Democrats voted against the amendment.

Joe Biden and the Democrats want to give illegal aliens $1,400 COVID relief checks.



I proposed an amendment to prevent that from happening. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 6, 2021

Democrats just voted against my amendment that would have prevented American taxpayer dollars from being handed out to illegal aliens in the form of $1,400 stimulus checks. https://t.co/zYNGrC9dqZ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 6, 2021

Provide Emergency Assistance to Private Schools

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) offered an amendment that would have allowed private schools to receive reimbursement for COVID-related expenses, like disinfectant supplies, educational technology, personal protective equipment, and leased space that allowed for social distancing.

“The December COVID relief package supported public, private, and parochial schools,” Cassidy said in a statement. “Republicans and Democrats gave flexibility so as many schools as possible could use the funding and cover COVID-related expenses. Why can’t we do that now?”

Not adopted, 49-50: Cassidy Amendment #1161 (re: emergency assistance to non-public schools) in relation to H.R.1319, FY2021 Budget Reconciliation. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) March 6, 2021

Democrats voted down the amendment.

NOW VOTING: Grassley motion to commit H.R.1319, FY2021 Budget Reconciliation, to the Finance Committee with instructions (re: pensions). — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) March 6, 2021

Not agreed to, 49-50: Grassley motion to commit H.R.1319, FY2021 Budget Reconciliation, to the Finance Committee with instructions (re: pensions). — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) March 6, 2021

Scholarships for School Reopenings

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) offered an amendment that would have been required to reopen in order to receive emergency COVID funding. Those that were unable to reopen would qualify for scholarships up to $10,000 per student in order to reopen.

"Millions of children are not learning reading, writing, arithmetic, history, science, art, music, and the damage will stay with them forever. They're falling months behind, up to a year behind," Cruz said. "This needs to end now. We need to open the schools now."

The Texas senator slammed the Democrats' $1.9 trillion pork-filled COVID relief bill dubbed that's dubbed as a "stimulus."

"They're shoveling billions and billions of dollars for the schools and not requiring that they open up, allowing the schools to stay shut," he explained.

Democrats have shown they care more about partisan pandering and what teachers union bosses want than the needs of America’s children.



For states that won't open schools, I've proposed an amendment to provide up to $10,000 scholarships per child to get kids into an open school. pic.twitter.com/qGLmxJqw1y — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 6, 2021

Of course, Democrats voted down the amendment.

NOW VOTING: Adoption of Cruz Amendment #969 (School Choice) in relation to H.R.1319, FY2021 Budget Reconciliation. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) March 6, 2021

Not adopted, 49-50: Cruz Amendment #969 (School Choice) in relation to H.R.1319, FY2021 Budget Reconciliation. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) March 6, 2021

Provide Targeted State and Local Relief

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) proposed an amendment that would ensure state and local assistance goes to those areas that are in desperate need. Under his amendment, states would have had to apply for the money through the Treasury Department. Their funding would not be allowed to exceed their revenue losses and would have to be applied to real COVID costs and unexpected Medicaid costs.

Democrats voted down the measure.