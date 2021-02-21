These Are the Roughly 200 Businesses Whose Leaders Are Backing Gun Control Initiatives

The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms launched an initiative last year aimed at providing information to Second Amendment-loving Americans. The goal was to provide a comprehensive list of companies and/or CEOs who back gun control initiatives and legislation or have anti-firearm corporate policies in place.

“When we started this project last year, we were actually surprised, and in some cases disappointed, at some of the businesses we added to the list," CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb said in a statement. "We discovered several brand name businesses and corporate leaders who evidently have a nefarious agenda to limit gun rights. Their current and potential patrons should have the knowledge of what their hard earned dollars are actually funding.”

The CCRKBA recently added Gucci to the list after it was revealed the high-end brand donated $500,000 to the March for Our Lives organization, which launched after the Parkland shooting in Florida. March for Our Lives quickly used the funds to advance anti-Second Amendment legislation, Gottlieb said.

According to Gottlieb, putting together the list was about giving pro-gun Americans knowledge about their purchasing habits. It's not about boycotting companies and businesses but rather about giving Americans the ability to make informed decisions about where their hard-earned dollars go.

“We encourage people to buy products from companies they can count on to not support efforts aimed at curtailing constitutional rights,” he explained. “By providing this information, we hope gun owning consumers are making reasonable decisions about which businesses to patronize. This might convince some businesses to re-think their core values.”

“We’re not calling for a boycott of these companies,” Gottlieb said. “Businesses and the people who own them can support whatever kind of philosophy they want, and gun owning consumers can likewise not spend any money with those firms. Let the marketplace decide. Over 100 million American gun owners represent a sizeable [sic] consumer bloc, and they will decide where they spend their money.”

Below are the roughly 200 businesses that made the list:

20/20 Vision

A&M Records

AlleyCorp

Alphabet, Inc.

Amalgamated Bank

Ambition

AMC Theatres

AOL / Time Warner

Ariel Investments LLC

Artsy

Ascend.io

Aspiration

AT&T

Aura

AutoZone

Backpack

Bad Robot

Bain Capital

Bank of America

Beeswax

Begin

Betaworks

Beyond Meat

Bloomberg LP

Bonusly

Brat

Brookfield Property

Brud

Bumble

Burger King

Cambly

Catch & Release

Cerebras Systems

Chipotle

Circle Medical

ClassPass

Clearbit

Clever

Clockwise

CNN

Color Genomics

Comcast

Conde Nast

Costco

Credit Karma

Crunchbase

Curalate

Curtsy

Dannon

Delta Airlines

DICK’S Sporting Goods

Disney Company

DoorDash

Doxel, Inc.

Ebay

Ecolab

Edelman

Elektra Labs

Emerson Collective

Enterprise

Eventbrite

Farmstead

Full Picture

Fundera

Gap Inc.

Gateway Computers

GE

GEICO

Goat Group

Golden

Graphic Packaging

Group Nine Media

Gucci

Guru

Hallmark Cards

Hard Rock Cafe

Havas Group

HBO

Hint, Inc.

HipDot

Hooked

Horizon Media

Humbition

Impossible Foods

Interpublic

Intuit

JOOR

Jumbo Privacy

Kabbage Inc.

Kadena

Kanga

Knowable

Lattice

Levi Strauss & Co.

Lucent Technologies

Lyft

MetaProp.vc

MetLife

Microsoft

Modern Fertility

MongoDB Inc.

MSNBC

MTV

Navient

NBC Universal

NCR Corp.

Neighborland

NewsCred

Nextdoor

NowThis

Nurx

Oaktree Capital

Oberndorf Enterprises

Oceans

OfferUp

Okta

Omnicom Group

Openpath

Panera Bread

Parabol

Paravision

Paypal

Pinterest

Plato Design

Postmates

Presto

Prima

Progressive Insurance

Prologis

Publicis Groupe

Quartzy

Reddit

Ribbon Health

Ro

Roofstock

Royal Caribbean Cruises

RXR Realty

Sara Lee

SelfMade

Shoptiques Inc.

Showtime Cable Network

Shutterstock Inc.

Sidewalk Labs

Sift

Skillshare

SkySafe

Small Door

SmartAsset

Snapdocs, Inc.

Solve.io

Sonic

Southwestern Bell

Splash

Square and Twitter

Squarespace

Standard Bots

Subway

Sundia Corporation

Sunlight Health

Superplastic

SurveyMonkey

SV Angel

Symantec

ThirdLove

Thisopenspace inc.

Thrive Capital

Thrive Global

ThunderCore Inc.

Tillable

Tinder

TOMS

Twilio

Uber

Uniform Teeth

Viosera Therapeutics

Virtual Kitchen

Voxer

Voyage

Watsi

WayUp

Whalar

Wizeline

WPP

X.ai, inc.

Y Combinator

Yelp

Yum Brands

Zola