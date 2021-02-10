Why Cruz Believes the WHO's Latest COVID Report Is 'Shameful'

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) on Wednesday hammered a recent report from the World Health Organization (WHO) that claims the Wuhan coronavirus did not start in a Chinese Communist Party-backed laboratory. Instead, the WHO parroted the CCP's talking point that the virus began in a wet market in Wuhan. According to Cruz, the report is evidence that the international health organization is working as a mouthpiece for China.

"I think the report is shameful. During the past year the WHO has come up under understandable and universal criticism because, as the coronavirus pandemic began in Wuhan, China, the WHO – instead of stepping in as medical professionals – instead of acting quickly to stop this pandemic, instead echoed the lies from the Chinese Communist government," the senator explained.

Cruz pointed to the Chinese Communist Party's disgusting tactics of arresting whistleblowers who attempted to speak out about the virus.

"They did everything they could to hide the outbreak and the WHO helped them. It echoed their own lies," Cruz said.

One of the major points of contention is the WHO continually parroting the CCP's talking point that the coronavirus is not transmitted from human-to-human. The world was quick to discover that is not the case.

"The very first thing the WHO does is come out and say China is right. In particular they say there is no chance the virus escaped from a lab," Cruz said. "We need to understand: this outbreak began in Wuhan, China. There are two labs, one within literally 400 yards of where the outbreak occurred. Both of those labs were not only studying viruses, they were studying coronaviruses from bats."

The State Department had previously warned about the potential for a global pandemic due to the lab's shoddy security protocols.

"There's never been a thorough, credible, impartial, third-party investigation into it. The Chinese government immediately went into panic mode to hide this and the WHO said, 'Well, we know it didn't escape from the government labs. Why? Because the Chinese Communist government told us [that]."

The World Health Organization is simply a mouthpiece for the CCP.



Instead of stepping in as medical professionals and acting quickly to stop the pandemic, the WHO echoed the lies from the Chinese Communist Government. pic.twitter.com/MaEt2WFWNE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 10, 2021

One of the first actions the Biden administration took was rejoining the World Health Organization, despite the WHO being single-handedly responsible for covering up the pandemic. The international organization ignored Taiwan's concerns that the virus was transmitted from human-to-human. Instead, the WHO went to bat for the CCP, repeatedly saying that the virus was not spread through human-to-human transmission.

In fact, a report from Five Eyes – the intelligence alliance made up of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand – shows China purposefully hid and/or destroyed evidence relating to the virus, including outspoken doctors magically "disappearing."

But then again, Biden's cabinet picks all have one thing in common: they put China's interests above the best interest of Americans.