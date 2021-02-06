Cruz: There's One Really Concerning Pattern All of Biden's Cabinet Nominees Have in Common

Over the last several weeks, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) has been outspoken about the Biden administration cozying up to the Chinese Communist Party, particularly when it comes to cabinet positions.

“China poses the single greatest geopolitical threat to the United States over the next century. We need serious, clear-eyed policymakers to confront that threat," Cruz warned. "One of the really disturbing patterns we've seen with Biden nominee after Biden nominee is their rush to embrace the worst elements of the Chinese Communist Party. I will continue working with my colleagues to protect our national security.” ­

It’s a disturbing pattern.pic.twitter.com/0un2apopUJ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 5, 2021

But what exactly has Biden's cabinet done to embrace the CCP? Let's review.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken – on his first day in the position – said the United States' relationship with China was "arguably the most important relationship that we have in the world." It's why the Biden administration is going to focus on putting the Trump administration's "America First" policies in the rearview mirror.

“Increasingly, that relationship has some adversarial aspects to it. It has competitive ones. And it also still has cooperative ones,” Blinken said. “I think, and hope, that we’ll be able to pursue that, but that fits within the larger context of, of our foreign policy, and of many issues of concern that we have with China; issues that we need to need to work through.”

Of course, Blinken mentioned the United States and China coming together to address climate change, one fo the Biden administration's top priorities.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

An Inspector General report from 2015 shows Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas allegedly used his role to provide EB-5 visas – which gives preference to those who come to the U.S. to invest in our economy – to the vice president of Huawei Technologies, the Chinese telecommunications firm with ties to the CCP.

"In three matters pending before [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services], Mr. Mayorkas communicated with stakeholders on substantive issues, outside of the normal adjudicatory process, and intervened with the career USCIS staff in ways that benefited the stakeholders," the report concluded. "In each of these three instances, but for Mr. Mayorkas' intervention, the matter would have been decided differently."

USCIS flagged the EB-5 application, saying it was "highly recommend[ed]" that the information "be considered prior to granting" the request.

U.N. Ambassador nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Biden's pick for U.N. ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, previously gave a speech at the CCP-backed Confucius Institute on U.S.-Africa relations. She praised China's "increased spending on diplomacy" while slamming the Trump administration's alleged rollback of funding for diplomacy. Thomas-Greenfield said a "win-win-win" situation is possible for the United States and China to work together to promote a range of issues in Africa.

"Ultimately, the future is about Africa and its people. The U.S. should be focused on building a strong partnership with Africa which is based on shared values of peace, prosperity, sustained economic growth and development, and a firm commitment to good governance, gender equity, and the rule of law. I see no reason why China cannot share in those values," she said at the time. "In fact, China is in a unique position to spread these ideals given its strong footprint on the continent. All sides should work together to build sustainable growth for Africa and the world."

Commerce Secretary nominee Gov. Gina Raimondo

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, who is being considered as commerce secretary, refused to commit to keeping Huawei Technologies on the Department's Entity List. Any company that is put on that list requires any of the company's subsidiaries to obtain a license to export. Huawei was put on that list under the Trump administration because the company is "engaged in activities that are contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests and its non-U.S. affiliates pose a significant risk of involvement in activities contrary to the national security of the United States."

Should Raimondo be confirmed and pull Huawei from the Entity List, the technology firm would have access to American technology, which is a national security threat.

The Biden administration themselves have taken action that puts Chinese interests above America's best interests. One of the biggest pro-Chinese Communist Party actions can be seen with the White House's decision to rejoin the Word Health Organization (WHO). The WHO was single-handedly responsible for covering up the coronavirus pandemic. The international organization ignored Taiwan's concerns that the the virus was transmitted from human-to-human. Instead, the WHO went to bat for the CCP, repeatedly saying that the virus was not spread through human-to-human transmission.

In fact, a report from Five Eyes – the intelligence alliance made up of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand – shows China purposefully hid and/or destroyed evidence relating to the virus, including outspoken doctors magically "disappearing."

Now the question becomes: whose best interest does the White House have, ours or China's?