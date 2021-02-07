george shultz
Americans Honor Former Secretary of State George Shultz

Posted: Feb 07, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger

Americans across the political spectrum honored the 60th United States Secretary of State, George Shultz, who died on Saturday at the age of 100. Schultz was one of the major forces behind ending the Cold War during President Ronald Reagan's administration. His primary concern was the threat of nuclear weapons around the world.

Over the last 30 years, Shultz worked as a distinguished fellow at the Hoover Institute and professor emeritus at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.

He published his last opinion piece back in December in The Washington Post, where he talked about what he learned over the course of his 100 years. 

"I’ve learned much over that time, but looking back, I’m struck that there is one lesson I learned early and then relearned over and over: Trust is the coin of the realm. When trust was in the room, whatever room that was — the family room, the schoolroom, the locker room, the office room, the government room or the military room — good things happened. When trust was not in the room, good things did not happen," he wrote. "Everything else is details."

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger shared the letter he wrote Shultz last year in honor of the secretary's 100th birthday.

"You inspire me with your loyalty and friendship. I tell people I am not a self-made man, and that's because of people like you. You were right there when I ran for Governor, giving me your support and also the best advice anyone could ask for," the former governor wrote. 

Even reporters from lefty outlets were saddened by the news.

