Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC Completely Lied About Her 'Near Death' Experience During the Capitol Hill Riot

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Feb 03, 2021 9:55 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was caught in a lie about her experiences during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. AOC has gone into great detail about her experience during the riot, making it sound as though she had first-hand encounters with rioters who broke into the Capitol building. That has turned out to be false.

From The Post Millennial:

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has spoken at length about her experience during the Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6. From her live Instagram videos, it has seemed like she was on the front line, facing down Trump supporting rioters in the halls outside her office. But it turns out, Ocasio-Cortez wasn't in the Capitol at the time of the assault on Congress, she was in her office another building entirely.

Ocasio-Cortez's congressional office is in the Cannon House Office Building, according to her website, her Washington, DC address is 229 Cannon HOB. The Cannon HOB is accessible to the Capitol via tunnel. On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez spoke to millions of fans on Instragram relaying her past experience of sexual assault, which she said left her traumatized. This experience, she said, was compounded by her what happened to her during the Capitol Hill riot.

AOC hid in a nearby bathroom. A Capitol Hill Police Officer came to the bathroom inside her office and instructed her to evacuate. The congresswoman said neither her nor her legislative director trusted the officer.

According to AOC, the cop was "looking at me with all this anger and hostility. At first, in my brain and in my mind, I just came from this super intense experience just now, maybe I'm reading into this, right? Like maybe I'm projecting, maybe I'm projecting something on to him that, maybe I'm just sensing anger but maybe he's not trying to be angry, um," she explained during an Instagram Live.

"But I talked to... my legislative director, and he said 'no, I didn't know if he would help us or hurt us either, and [he] was actually like 'this man came with so much hostility, that um," she claimed. Her legislative director thought he was going to have to fight the cop.

Freshman Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) has an office two doors down from AOC. She said no "insurrectionists" ever stormed the hallway. 

Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to claim right-wingers are manipulating the narrative because they "don't know the layout of the Capitol complex."

Of course, AOC is blaming the Republican Party for what took place, even though individual members, members of leadership and President Trump himself disavowed what took place.

Most Popular