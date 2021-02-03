AOC Completely Lied About Her 'Near Death' Experience During the Capitol Hill Riot

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was caught in a lie about her experiences during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. AOC has gone into great detail about her experience during the riot, making it sound as though she had first-hand encounters with rioters who broke into the Capitol building. That has turned out to be false.

From The Post Millennial:

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has spoken at length about her experience during the Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6. From her live Instagram videos, it has seemed like she was on the front line, facing down Trump supporting rioters in the halls outside her office. But it turns out, Ocasio-Cortez wasn't in the Capitol at the time of the assault on Congress, she was in her office another building entirely. Ocasio-Cortez's congressional office is in the Cannon House Office Building, according to her website, her Washington, DC address is 229 Cannon HOB. The Cannon HOB is accessible to the Capitol via tunnel. On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez spoke to millions of fans on Instragram relaying her past experience of sexual assault, which she said left her traumatized. This experience, she said, was compounded by her what happened to her during the Capitol Hill riot.

AOC hid in a nearby bathroom. A Capitol Hill Police Officer came to the bathroom inside her office and instructed her to evacuate. The congresswoman said neither her nor her legislative director trusted the officer.

According to AOC, the cop was "looking at me with all this anger and hostility. At first, in my brain and in my mind, I just came from this super intense experience just now, maybe I'm reading into this, right? Like maybe I'm projecting, maybe I'm projecting something on to him that, maybe I'm just sensing anger but maybe he's not trying to be angry, um," she explained during an Instagram Live.

"But I talked to... my legislative director, and he said 'no, I didn't know if he would help us or hurt us either, and [he] was actually like 'this man came with so much hostility, that um," she claimed. Her legislative director thought he was going to have to fight the cop.

.@AOC just said on her insta live that rioters broke into her office during the insurrection. this is honestly bone chilling. pic.twitter.com/7LR33uIliu — Hannah Croteau (@hannahcroteau) February 2, 2021

.@AOC talks about how ALL members of Congress were being sent to the same extraction point "There's no way that I'm going there. There were members that were livetweeting the location of the Speaker that would be at that extraction point." So she stayed in Porter's office. pic.twitter.com/wv6foag6Rm — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) February 2, 2021

Freshman Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) has an office two doors down from AOC. She said no "insurrectionists" ever stormed the hallway.

.@AOC made clear she didn’t know who was at her door. Breathless attempts by media to fan fictitious news flames are dangerous.



My office is 2 doors down. Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway. Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it. Is there nothing MSM won’t politicize? pic.twitter.com/Tl1GiPSOft — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 2, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to claim right-wingers are manipulating the narrative because they "don't know the layout of the Capitol complex."

This is the latest manipulative take on the right.



They are manipulating the fact that most people don’t know the layout the Capitol complex.



We were all on the Capitol complex - the attack wasn’t just on the dome.



The bombs Trump supporters planted surrounded our offices too. pic.twitter.com/jI18e0XRrd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

People were trying to rush and infiltrate our office buildings - that’s why we had to get evacuated in the first place.



The attempts of attackers & publicly available communications show how they tried to gain access and share location info on finding members for physical harm. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

Of course, AOC is blaming the Republican Party for what took place, even though individual members, members of leadership and President Trump himself disavowed what took place.