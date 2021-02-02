Biden Killed the Keystone Pipeline, Now He's Killing Small Towns

One of President Joe Biden's first moves in office was to sign a number of executive orders, including one to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline, which would bring oil from Canada into the Great Planes. With the stroke of a pen, Biden's executive order effectively killed 11,00 construction jobs.

The small town of Dorchester, Nebraska, which has 600 residents, immediately felt the impact of Biden's "climate change" initiative. The town was once bustling with construction equipment and piping. That came to a screeching halt. And now, fields of pipe lay untouched.

"We had pipeline crews here. During the COVID, it did help us because we served meals to them, a lot of take out," Lisa Veprovsky, the owner of the East Side Bar and Grill told Fox News. "Got to meet a lot of nice people. It helped us during the restrictions."

"It's not just our town. It's going to affect Milford, it's going to affect Friend, it's going to affect Crete not having those crews around here," she explained.

Veprovosky and her husband purchased the bar three years ago and were starting to get a grasp of the business when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The pipeline crews allowed her business to stay afloat.

Truck driver Chris Olsen said small town America is being brushed aside. He pointed out that a lack of jobs will from the pipeline will be detrimental to small towns like Dorchester, as opposed to a bigger metropolitan area. People that were once creating the pipeline were professionals with decades of experience. They were making six figures and spending it in the small towns nearby. That spending has now dried up, causing a ripple effect to the local economy.

According to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R), the decision will impact the state for decades to come. TC Energy, the parent company of the Keystone XL Pipeline, was going to fork over millions in property taxes. That is something that will impact states across the board.

