Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick's Body Arrives at the Capitol Rotunda

The body of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick arrived at the Capitol late Tuesday evening. His body will lay in honor inside the Capitol rotunda. Officer Sicknick was one of five who died on Jan. 6 when a riot broke out at the Capitol.

VIDEO: In solemn silence, remains of USCP Officer Brian Sicknick have arrived here at the Capitol @WUSA9 @CBSNews #breaking pic.twitter.com/kEvWL3kVnx — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) February 3, 2021

VIDEO: US Capitol now ready to receive remains of USCP Officer Brian D. Sicknick.



Mountain bikes from his unit are lined up beside the rotunda steps.



Desolate plaza, as members of the public are still unable to access the grounds @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/94yLVMIWta — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) February 3, 2021

The remains of fallen officer Brian Sicknick -- killed in the January 6th terrorist attack -- arrive at the United States Capitol.



He will lie in honor throughout the night in the very building he spent over a decade protecting, and where he ultimately gave his life. pic.twitter.com/BMBdmmfZwX — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) February 3, 2021

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were among the first to pay their respects to Officer Sicknick.

President Biden just arrived on Capitol Hill, where Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died after sustaining injuries during the Jan. 6 riot, is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, a rare distinction. pic.twitter.com/QWa4rwEA51 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 3, 2021

His body arrived at 9:30 p.m. ET. Beginning at 10 p.m. ET members of the U.S. Capitol Police will have the ability to pay their respects to their fallen comrade. The viewing will continue overnight.

Beginning at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, members of Congress will pay their respects to the fallen officer. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer will give remarks at 10:30 a.m.

Lying in honor in the rotunda is traditionally left for government and military officials. According to CNN, two U.S. Capitol Police Officers who were shot to death in 1998 – Officer Jacob Chestnut and Detective John Gibson – were the first private citizens to lie in honor at the Capitol. The only other two private citizens to receive the honor was civil rights leader Rosa Parks, who died in 2005, and Rev. Billy Graham, who died in 2018.

Sicknick's family was grateful their hero received the honor.

"We also wish to express our appreciation to the millions of people who have offered their support and sympathies during this difficult time. Knowing our personal tragedy and loss is shared by our nation brings hope for healing," the family said in a statement.

Sicknick's family will be given a private viewing before his remains will be transported to Arlington National Cemetery.