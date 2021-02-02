Capitol Hill

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick's Body Arrives at the Capitol Rotunda

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Feb 02, 2021
Source: Leah Millis/Pool via AP

The body of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick arrived at the Capitol late Tuesday evening. His body will lay in honor inside the Capitol rotunda. Officer Sicknick was one of five who died on Jan. 6 when a riot broke out at the Capitol. 

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were among the first to pay their respects to Officer Sicknick.

His body arrived at 9:30 p.m. ET. Beginning at 10 p.m. ET members of the U.S. Capitol Police will have the ability to pay their respects to their fallen comrade. The viewing will continue overnight.

Beginning at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, members of Congress will pay their respects to the fallen officer. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer will give remarks at 10:30 a.m.

Lying in honor in the rotunda is traditionally left for government and military officials. According to CNN, two U.S. Capitol Police Officers who were shot to death in 1998 – Officer Jacob Chestnut and Detective John Gibson – were the first private citizens to lie in honor at the Capitol. The only other two private citizens to receive the honor was civil rights leader Rosa Parks, who died in 2005, and Rev. Billy Graham, who died in 2018.

Sicknick's family was grateful their hero received the honor.

"We also wish to express our appreciation to the millions of people who have offered their support and sympathies during this difficult time. Knowing our personal tragedy and loss is shared by our nation brings hope for healing," the family said in a statement.

Sicknick's family will be given a private viewing before his remains will be transported to Arlington National Cemetery. 

