Could Trump Be Ousted from Mar-a-Lago?

The town of Palm Beach, Florida, is reviewing legal documents after former President Donald Trump decided to make Mar-a-Lago – his private club – his permanent residence.

When Trump converted the private residence into a club in 1993, he allegedly came to an agreement with the town about residency restrictions. According to The Hill, some of the conditions of the agreement are that club members, including the former president himself, could only spend a maximum of seven consecutive days and no more than three weeks a year at the property. The number of members are also capped at 500 and there are parking restrictions as well.

"This matter is under legal review by our Town Attorney, John 'Skip' Randolph," Palm Beach Town Manager Krik Blouin told CNN. "Mr. Randolph is reviewing the Declaration of Use Agreement and our Code of Ordinances to determine if former President Trump can live at Mar-a-Lago."

The Trump Organization refuted the claims.

"There is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-A-Lago as his residence," the organization told CNN in a statement.

The issue came up after an attorney from a neighbor living near Mar-a-Lago told the town they needed to enforce the agreement Trump allegedly signed.

According to the Miami Herald, Trump violated the alleged agreement while he was in office. He often stayed at the property in excess of seven consecutive days and three weeks a year. Around Christmas, he traditionally stayed at the high-end club for approximately two weeks.

When the document review will be completed remains unknown. His residency is a potential item of discussion at the Palm Beach Town Council meeting scheduled for Feb. 9.