WATCH: Dr. Fauci Is Forced to Clarify Biden's Vaccine Goal

The Biden administration has been all over the place with their Wuhan coronavirus vaccination goals. First, it was 100 million shots total in the first 100 days. That would mean 50 million people would be vaccinated (since it takes two doses to create immunity to the virus). Then Dr. Anthony Fauci said it would be 100 million people. And now we're back at the goal being 100 million shots.

The confusion over this basic math is what forced Dr. Fauci to clarify what the White House means.

"Can you bottom line it? How many people will be fully vaccinated within 100 days?" Margaret Brennan asked.

"So let me clarify that because there was a little bit of a misunderstanding. What we're talking about is 100 million shots in the arms of individuals," he explained. "So a shot, in other words, when you get down to say, a certain part of the 100 days, at the end of 100 days, you're going to have some people who have gotten both shots and some people who are still on their first shot. What the president is saying is 100 million shots in the arms of people in 100 days."

The Biden-Harris administration believes at the end of the first 100 days, 67 million people will have had one or both shots.

HOW MANY VACCINATED BY END OF @POTUS BIDEN’S FIRST HUNDRED DAYS?



100 million injections totals *about* 67 million people, Dr. Anthony Fauci explains to @margbrennan.



Some will have received one dose of the vaccine, others both doses, he says. pic.twitter.com/PWjagiEckg — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 24, 2021

Let's see if the goalposts move between now and April.