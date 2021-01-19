Hillary and Pelosi Want a Commission to Prove Conservatives Have Ties to Putin

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) want to see a 9/11 style commission developed to investigate the Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6. Throughout a conversation on Hillary's podcast "You and Me Both," the two discussed how they believe Putin might have been involved.

"We learned a lot about our system of government over the last four years with a president who disdains democracy and, as you have said numerous times, has other agendas. What they all are, I don't think we knew. I hope, historically, we will find out who he's beholden to, who pulls his strings," Clinton said. "I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day the insurgence invaded our Capitol but we now know that not just him, but his enablers, his accomplices, his cult members, have the same disregard for democracy."

"Do you think we need a 9/11 type commission to investigate and report everything that they can pull together and explain what happened?" Hillary asked.

"I do. Let me again, to your point, if it's to he's beholden to, as I've said over and over, as I said to him in that picture with my blue suit. As I was leaving I was saying, was pointing rudely at him, 'With you, Mr. President, all roads lead to Putin,'" the speaker recounted. "I don't know what Putin has on him politically, financially or personally, but what happened last week was a gift to Putin because Putin wants to undermine democracy in our country and throughout the world."

Pelosi referred to the Capitol rioters as "Putin puppets," saying they were doing the Kremlin's work without even knowing it.

According to the speaker, there's "strong support in the Congress" to establish a 9/11 type of commission to investigate what took place on Jan. 6.

Did these two learn nothing from the Russia probe? For two years we continually heard "Russia! Russia! Russia!" We had people like Adam Schiff tell us the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. Special Counsel Robert Mueller proved that to be false. And yet here we are, once again, talking about how Vladimir Putin somehow forced conservatives to breach the Capitol.

What took place on Jan. 6 was absolutely wrong and should have never happened. But Pelosi and Clinton are clearly off their rockers... or they've spent too much time in DC. This had nothing to do with Russia and everything to do with average Americans feeling like the elites are once again leaving them behind. Trump supporters felt like allegations of voter fraud weren't handled. And they truly believed that they could make a difference if they protested in Washington. A handful, however, went to the extreme and caused the violence we saw.