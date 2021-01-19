BLM Celebrated MLK Day... By Twerking In His Honor?

On Monday, Americans across the country came together to remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He really was a monumental person in the Civil Rights movement.

Black Lives Matter decided that their way of celebrating MLK Day was to post a video on social media... of a young woman in Americana shorts twerking across Washington, D.C.

The woman in the video, Shaina Lynn, included a statement for the Black Lives Matter account to include with the video. Apparently twerking on various monuments throughout Washington is somehow "healing."

"Twerk on Washington is a declaration of freedom and healing. Advocating for the decolonization of oversexualizing Black women’s bodies to reclaim an ancient sacred dances of liberation and wellness," the statement said. "Sampling the 'I Have a Dream' by the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The shame of traditional African practices is not ours. Trauma is kept in the body, shake it off."

According to BLM, the video is the launch of a new series aimed at celebrating how African Americans across the nation live.

"Today, the Black Lives Matter Global Network launches its newest arts and culture endeavor ( MLK artist series) centering life, love, joy, rest and pleasure. Following the launch of their USPS campaign 'Write Black Love Letters,' the creative and curatorial team of Patrisse Cullors (@osopepatrisse) and Noni Limar (@nonilimar) deliver a new series of works that focus on Black Life and how MLK’s life has inspired us all to live. The new series will live on the BLM website and Instagram in celebration of King’s influence and achievements as a civil rights leader," the group said on the Instagram post.

According to BLM, sharing these types of video is a way to praise MLK while slamming "white supremacists."

"This year is especially important to amplify his work more than ever after the violent events that took place at the US Capitol, our symbol of democracy, on January 6th. This attack against the 117th US Congress--carried out by a mob of white supremacists--was an attempt to overturn Trump’s defeat in the election, a direct assault on our right to vote and democracy," the post said. "We need to uplift our community right now and these artists have been curated as love is a focal point of their work, and with love brings healing and the ability to rejoice and continue the necessary work to move forward as a people."







The entire video is really quite sad. Martin Luther King Jr. fought so blacks had the right to be equal to whites. He fought so they could eat at the same lunch counter, use the same restrooms and drink from the same water founds as whites. He didn't fight for people to walk around Washington, D.C. so they can shake their butts on various memorials. If anything, this is a slap in the face and a clear abuse of MLK's name. Twerking isn't what he fought for. His life was more important than this. HIs legacy IS more important than this. BLM should be ashamed of themselves.