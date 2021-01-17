Why Schiff Says Trump Should Never Receive Another Intelligence Briefing

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Sunday said President Donald Trump should never receive another intelligence briefing.

The response comes after Margaret Brennan, the host of "Face the Nation," asked Schiff if he agreed with former Intelligence Director Sue Gordon's stance that Trump should have intelligence withheld after he leaves the White House. Gordon penned an opinion piece in which she claimed Trump is a security risk himself.

Schiff took this one step further, saying he believes Trump should not receive any further briefings, even though he is president until 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

"There's no circumstance in which this president should get an intelligence briefing, not now, not in the future. I don't think he can be trusted with it now and in the future, he certainly can't be trusted," Schiff told Brennan. "Indeed there were a number of intelligence partners of ours around the world who probably started withholding information from us because they didn't trust the president to safeguard that information, protect your sources and information. That makes us less safe."

"We've seen this president politicize intelligence and that's another risk to the country," the intelligence committee chair stated.

NEWS: “There’s no circumstance,” in which #Trump should receive another intelligence briefing once he leaves office, @RepAdamSchiff tells @margbrennan, saying the Biden team should cut off his briefings.



Earlier this week, former top intel official Sue Gordon urged similarly pic.twitter.com/64Do6TJyln — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 17, 2021

Schiff is the last person who should be talking about intelligence briefings. He spent two years telling us that Russia collusion took place. An investigation, carried out by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, found that to be false. Despite that, Democrats launched ahead with an impeachment rush because of the very notion that Trump colluded with the Kremlin.

Schiff's reputation is rather tarnished, to say the least.