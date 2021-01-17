Incoming-WH Comms Director Lists Off the Key Policies Biden Will Address with Executive Action

Incoming-White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield on Sunday said President-elect Joe Biden plans to undo "some of the most egregious" policy decisions the Trump administration made.

"President-elect Biden, then President Biden, is going to come into office and take decisive steps to roll back some of the egregious moves of the Trump administration and he's going to take steps to move us forward. Over the course of the first week-and-a-half in office you're going to see him move on promises he made on the campaign trail to ensure that we're focused on workers," she explained to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "You'll see him make good on his Buy American promise. You're going to see him make good on his promise to move us toward a more just and racially equable society. You're going to see him make a move on racial equity, and you're going to see him make a move on climate, on jobs."

While Biden is set to take a number of executive actions over the first 10 days, Bedingfield said the president-elect also plans to "work with Congress" on a number of issues, one of which includes getting direct relief payments to Americans who have suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also plans to work with Congress to establish a COVID vaccine distribution plan.

According to a memo from incoming-White House Chief of Staff Ron Klan Biden's top four priorities during his first 10 days in office include "the COVID-19 crisis, the resulting economic crisis, the climate crisis, and a racial equality crisis." He will sign roughly a dozen executive actions over the course of the first week-and-a-half he takes office.