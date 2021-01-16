READ: Memo Reveals Biden's Actions During His First 10 Days In Office

A memo from incoming-White House Chief of Staff Ron Klan to all incoming-senior staff circulated on Saturday. In the memo, Klan explained President-elect Joe Biden's top four priorities during his first 10 days in office.

"President-elect Biden is assuming the presidency in a moment of profound crisis for our nation. We face four overlapping and compounding crisis: the COVID-19 crisis, the resulting economic crisis, the climate crisis, and a racial equality crisis," the memo stated. "All of these crises demand urgent action. In his first ten days, President-elect Biden will take decisive action to address these four crises, prevent other urgent and irreversible harms, and restore America's place in the world."

According to the incoming-chief of staff, Biden plans to take a number of executive actions while also pressing Congress to take legislative actions that compliment his.

On day one, Biden will send an immigration bill to Congress, which will include a pathway to citizenship for illegal aliens. He will also push for upping the minimum wage to $15 an hour and advocating for the passage of the Violence Against Women Act.

"On Inauguration Day, President-elect Biden will sign roughly a dozen actions to combat the four crises, restore humanity to our immigration system, and make government function for the people," Klan wrote. "As previously announced, he will ask the Department of Education to extend the existing pause on student loan payments and interest for millions of Americans with federal student loans, rejoin the Paris Agreement, and reverse the Muslim Ban."

One of the biggest changes will come with a mask mandate that requires masks to be worn at all federal properties and through inter-state travel. There will also be an extension on the eviction and foreclosure moratorium.

Below is the full memo: