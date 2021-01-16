Sen. Rand Paul Warns About a Mass Exodus From the Republican Party

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) late Friday night warned senators about the possibility of Americans' leaving the Republican Party if they move to impeach President Donald Trump.

"I don't often get ask my advice from leadership [about] how they should react. My unsolicited suggestion would be this: they will destroy the Republican Party if leadership is complicit with an impeachment or leadership votes for an impeachment, they will destroy the party," Paul explained to Fox News' Laura Ingraham.

Paul said that throughout the course of the Trump administration he has praised Trump when he believes the president is right and broke with Trump when he believes the president is wrong. But an impeachment would be detrimental to the accomplishments that came out of the president's four years in office.

"Impeachment is purely a partisan thing. It's for these moral, 'Oh I'm so much better than you and you're a bad person because I'm so moral' – It's for these kind of people to do this," he explained about Democrats' partisan impeachment push.

"I didn’t agree with the fight that happened last week, and I voted against overturning the election," the senator said. "But at the same time, the impeachment is a wrongheaded, partisan notion but if Republicans go along with it, it will destroy the party. A third of the Republicans will leave the party."

Paul warned that the second impeachment push is no longer about the Electoral College but rather about a moral question.

"This isn't anymore about the Electoral College. It's about the future of the party and whether you're going to ostracize and exclude and ex-communicate President Trump from the party," he said. "Well, guess what? Millions of his fans will leave as well."

Ingraham pointed out that millions of Americans will also feel ostracized, like they too have been impeached, should GOP leadership move forward with ousting Trump.