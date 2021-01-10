Besides Impeachment, AOC Lists the Punishments She Believes Trump Deserves

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Sunday called for Congress to, once again, impeach President Donald Trump. This time, she wants to take things a step further, assuming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) moves forward with scheduling impeachment hearings.

"I absolutely believe that impeachment should be scheduled for several reasons. One, of course, our main priority is to ensure the removal of Donald Trump as President of the United States," she explained to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "Every minute and every hour that he is in office represents a clear and present danger, not just to the United States Congress, but frankly, to the country."

Impeachment isn't the only thing on Ocasio-Cortez's wish list.

"In addition to removal, we're also talking about complete barring of the president – or rather of Donald Trump – from running for office ever again," she said. "And, in addition to that, the potential ability to prevent pardoning himself from those charges he was impeached for."

Should Pelosi move forward with Articles of Impeachment. Democrats are going to run into a problem: the clock. The House can pass the Articles but there could be a hangup in the Senate. The Senate isn't scheduled to conduct any official business until Jan. 19. There will be two pro-forma sessions – short sessions where very little business actually takes place – on Jan. 12 and 15. The only way Articles of Impeachment could be entertained on those days is if all 100 senators are in agreement. Unanimous consent is very, very unlikely.