Queen Elizabeth Issues a New Year's Promise

As the world heads into a new year, many are hopeful that 2021 will bring brighter days. After all, the world has grappled with the Wuhan coronavirus. Families have lost members, others have had to refrain from visiting loved ones and life has practically come to a standstill in some areas. Queen Elizabeth shared the optimism and hope with many around the globe.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again," she said in an Instagram post on the Royal family's account.

The bit of optimism followed her Christmas Eve address, which also focused on brighter days ahead, especially in face of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

“Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has in many ways brought us closer. Across the Commonwealth, my family and I have been inspired by stories of people volunteering in their communities, helping those in need,” she said during the address. “In the United Kingdom and around the world, people have risen magnificently to the challenges of the year. And I’m so proud and moved by the quite indomitable spirit."

"To our young people in particular, I say thank you for the parts you have played. This year, we celebrated International Nurses Day on the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale. As with other nursing pioneers like Mary Seacole, Florence Nightingale shone a lamp of hope across the world," the queen explained. “Today, our front line services still shine that lamp for us, supported by the amazing achievements of modern science. And we owe them a debt of gratitude. We continue to be inspired by the kindness of strangers and draw comfort that, even on the darkest nights, there is hope in the new dawn."