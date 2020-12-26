DNC Chair Tom Perez Says Dems Have Successfully Flipped Georgia From Red to Blue

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Saturday claimed the Democrats successfully flipped Georgia blue because Georgians voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He made the comments in a fundraising email to supporters, asking them to donate money to the DNC as a way of helping to ensure the two Senate seats in the Peach State go blue.
Perez is already taking a victory lap for flipping Georgia from Republicans to Democrats. The problem, however, is President Trump is contesting the election results and the two Senate seats are still up-for-grabs. Georgians decide who will represent them in the Senate on Jan. 5.
Since Election Day, the DNC has continually sent emails from Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, asking donors to split their donation between the DNC and the Senate campaigns. And they come off as desperate.