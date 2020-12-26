DNC Chair Tom Perez Says Dems Have Successfully Flipped Georgia From Red to Blue

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Saturday claimed the Democrats successfully flipped Georgia blue because Georgians voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He made the comments in a fundraising email to supporters, asking them to donate money to the DNC as a way of helping to ensure the two Senate seats in the Peach State go blue.

This year has been long, and I know I’ve asked a lot of this grassroots team. But every single time, you have stepped up and demonstrated your commitment to the Democratic Party and to preserving our democracy. Thank you, Elizabeth.

But as you know, our work isn’t finished yet. In just 10 days, the fate of the Senate will be decided by both runoff races in Georgia which is why, if it makes sense for your budget, I'm asking you to donate your final $7 of the year to the Flip Georgia Fund. If you contribute today, we won't ask you for your support again until the new year.

If we want to win both runoff races and flip the Senate, we can't afford to fall short of our final fundraising goal of the year. This year you helped flip Georgia from red to blue, take back the White House, and send Trump packing. And with your support, I know we can win again in Georgia and regain control of the Senate -- to create a government and a country that works for all of us.