The NRA Is Spending Big to Push Loeffler, Perdue Over the Finish Line in Georgia

The National Rifle Association's Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF), the oldest and largest civil rights organization, is working overtime to make sure Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue win reelection in Georgia's runoff race next month.

"Georgia is home to a significant number of law-abiding gun owners, and the stakes of this Senate runoff could not be higher -- for every Georgian and American. The NRA-PVF has activated its grassroots army to make sure every Georgia gun owner votes on Jan. 5," the NRA's Director of Media Relations, Amy Hunter, told Townhall. "We want them to know: Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock will do everything they can to destroy our right to self defense and indeed the entire Second Amendment. Vote for your freedom. Vote for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue."

The NRA-PVF has spent more than $4.5 million mobilizing gun owners in the Peach State, which has resulted in more than 1,000 volunteers stepping up to help elect Loeffler and Perdue to the Senate. The gun rights organization has sent more than 1.5 million text messages, knocked on more than 400,000 doors and mailed more than one million pieces of mail. Of that mail, more than 500,000 included postcards and door hangers.

One of the billboards the gun rights group plastered in the state reminds Georgians to "vote like your safety depends on it," a reference to Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff's desire to shred the Second Amendment.

The @NRA has spent big in Georgia to convince gun owners to reelect @KLoeffler and @Perduesenate.



Here is a billboard they placed: pic.twitter.com/l78YH7rYW4 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) December 23, 2020

In the more than 500,000 postcards that were mailed to voters, the National Rifle Association's Political Victory Fund explained that Warnock and Ossoff are anti-gunners who want to enact gun confiscation.

This is one of the more than 500,000 postcards they sent: pic.twitter.com/tjsO4pBxHV — Beth Baumann (@eb454) December 23, 2020

The organization also hung more than 500,000 door hangers showing the clear difference between Loeffler and Perdue's support for gun rights to Warnock's and Ossoff's anti-gun agenda.

The NRA-PVF reminded voters that the two Democrats in the race both embrace firearm confiscation and are "endorsed by Radical Gun Control Groups." The gun rights organization also slammed Warnock and Ossoff for embracing "unconstitutional Red Flag Laws," as well as "Support[ing] Gun & Magazine Bans" and "Oppos[ing] pro-gun judges."

And one of the more than 500,000 door hangers that been put on voters' doors. pic.twitter.com/Y0pnDSBAPc — Beth Baumann (@eb454) December 23, 2020

The pro-gun organization also purchased more than $2.3 million in ad buys throughout the Peach State.

"This election has real consequences," an African-American man explains in the ad.

"We got so much at stake," remarks another man.

"It's a big deal," a woman says.

"Raphael Warnock said that the police have a 'gangster and thug' mentality and that he'd 'reimagine' them," a voter explains.

"Just imagine no," another woman says. "Who's going to keep us safe?"

The ad then hits Ossoff for his desire to confiscate firearms from Americans.

"Jon Ossoff wants to ban guns that most of us already own," the first man says, referencing the AR-15.

"With no police, no way to protect ourselves, who's going to keep us safe?" the first woman asks.

"Not Warnock and Not Ossoff," another voter responds. "Those guys are going to leave us defenseless."

"Vote like your safety depends on it because it does," the last woman concludes. "Defeat Ossoff. Defeat Warnock."