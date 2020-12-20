Biden Isn't Even in Office Yet and He's Already Making Enemies in the Press

For the last four years, the mainstream media has done their fair share of hating on President Donald Trump, his administration and even his press team. For whatever reason, the media seems to think a President Joe Biden would be more accessible, more willing to talk to the press and answer questions from reporters on the fly.

This is already proving to be anything but true.

In fact, a growing number of reporters are irritated with the Biden transition team's favoritism amongst certain news outlets.

The transition team held its weekly press conference on Zoom. Naturally, they fielded questions from the typical suspects – the New York Times, the Washington Post, PBS, CNN and POLITICO. But they refused to answer questions from Fox News and other outlets.

According to Fox News, reporters used the chat function on Zoom to let the transition team know they were frustrated by the lack of access.

"Hey guys, there are tons of folks looking to ask questions and since this is being done once a week, could we PLEASE go longer or at least hold more frequent briefings," Sam Stein from The Daily Beast wrote in the chat.

"Any chance you can take a few more questions? There are a lot of folks here with questions," added Zeke Miller from The Associated Press.

"Is there a point in saying we want to ask questions if you only call on the same small group every week?" asked White House reporter Andrew Feinberg.

Friday's press conference was the first time reporters had the ability to ask the Biden transition team about the Department of Justice's investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes. He is accused of failing to report roughly $400,000 he received while on the board of Burisma Holdings, the corrupt Ukrainian natural energy company.

"I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," Hunter Biden said in a statement after the revelation came to light. "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."

During an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Jen Psaki, the incoming White House press secretary, told Chris Wallace that Biden is still contemplating who to nominate for attorney general but said it will be someone of the "highest integrity." He or she will be given the room to conduct "whatever investigations that are happening at the Department of Justice, including the investigation into Hunter," according to Psaki.

"He will not be discussing an investigation of his son with any attorney general candidates," Psaki continued. "He will not be discussing it with anyone he is considering for the role and he will not be discussing it with a future attorney general. It will be up to the purview of a future attorney general in his administration to determine how to handle any investigation."