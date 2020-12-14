Wait... How Many Americans Want State-Mandated Coronavirus Vaccines?

Now that the first round of the Pfizer vaccine has made its way to all 50 states and the first few Americans have received the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine, the question becomes how many people are willing to take the vaccine? And how many Americans want to see states pass a mandate requiring their residents to take the vaccine?

Back in August, a poll conducted by Yahoo News and NewGov found that 42 percent of Americans say they would get the vaccination. That number was a record low for willingness to get a vaccine, and it could be a problem for the nation. Scientists say at least 60 percent of the population – although 75 to 80 percent would be ideal – need to get the vaccine in order for the vaccine to be effective.

A new poll conducted by ABC News and Ipsos poll found that 39 percent of Americans believe that states should make the Wuhan coronavirus mandatory. Interestingly enough, Americans say they're open to receiving the vaccine at some point, but they're more likely to hold off.

According to the poll, 40 percent will get the vaccine as soon as they're able to. That number rose to 57 percent amongst those who are over the age of 65. On the other hand, 40 percent say they will wait a while to take the vaccine. That number rose to 52 percent among minorities.

The one common thing respondents had in common: they believe health care workers and those on the frontlines should be the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Respondents said "health care workers (91%), first responders (87%), the elderly (83%), and people with preexisting conditions (84%) should be high priority."

What's interesting is the respondents were asked when "people like you" should receive the vaccine. Forty-four percent said they were medium priority, while 36 percent said they were low priority.

Overall, less than 15 percent said they would never take the vaccine.