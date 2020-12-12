Why Small Business Owners in Georgia Are Thanking Sens. Loeffler and Perdue

Dockside Seafood Bar and Grill, located in Savannah, Georgia, has been a staple in the community since its doors opened in 2007. When the Wuhan coronavirus struck earlier this year, owner Eric Taub was faced with a difficult decision: should he close his doors for good or attempt to stay in business?

When Congress passed the Paycheck Protection Program – commonly referred to as "PPP loans" – Taub was given a chance to save his business and keep his staff employed. He credits his business' ability to stay open throughout the pandemic to Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was responsive to his needs early on.

"By the time the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Georgia on March 2nd, Dockside Seafood was already in trouble. This was going to close our doors. We were gonna be out of business and then someone said, 'Try Kelly Loeffler.' I emailed her and within two hours she responded, asking for information. Kelly Loeffler has helped hundreds of small businesses and that equates to thousands of employees," Taub explained in one of the Georgia Republican Party's new ads highlighting small businesses who back Loeffler and her colleague, Sen. David Perdue. "She saved me."

"Thank you, Senator Loeffler and Senator Perdue for helping with the PPP loans that saved my business. And thank you for saving 1.4 million Georgia jobs," he said.

"Thank you Senator @KLoeffler and Senator @Perduesenate for helping with the PPP loans that saved my business"



NEW SMALL BIZ SPOTLIGHT pic.twitter.com/6M8CmpNxWm — GAGOP (@GaRepublicans) December 12, 2020

The Georgia runoffs are scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021, between Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) and Raphael Warnock (D) and Sen. David Perdue (R) and Jon Ossoff (D).