Beware: Border Patrol Issues a Consumer Warning Ahead of Black Friday

Customs and Border Protection is warning Americans about the potential for counterfeit products to hit the shelves ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the two major shopping days before Christmas. According to Border Patrol, Americans need to pay particularly close attention when ordering online.

"Counterfeiters are focused on making a profit; they are not focused on consumer safety," William A. Ferrara, Executive Assistant Commissioner of the CBP Office of Field Operations, said in a statement. "Buying counterfeit goods can expose you and your family to health and safety risks while the proceeds support criminal enterprises."