Report: President Trump Plans to Pardon Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump is set to pardon Gen. Michael Flynn and a number of other people between now and the end of his first term, a team of confidants told Axios.

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn fell victim to the FBI's overreach, prosecutorial misconduct, and a pre-planned perjury trap. He was accused of being a Russian agent. Six days later, the FBI interviewed him in January 2017. The agents who initially interviewed him felt he was telling the truth and wasn't a Russian agent. The 302 report clearing his name took longer to file than department guidelines required. The worst part is that the people who filed the paperwork weren’t even in on the interview, yet they were tweaking the documents. Guess what? That's not part of the FBI's internal policies either. Someone also buried that exculpatory DOJ memo clearing Flynn of being a Russian agent.

Matt went into greater detail about this back in July:

Flynn eventually hired a new legal team under Sidney Powell in 2019 who alleged that new evidence will show he was the victim of a political witch hunt. She said that in October of 2019 and low and behold the truth does come out, that the FBI plotted a perjury trap for him. The DOJ under Attorney General Barr submitted a motion to dismiss, the prosecutor resigned, and everyone wanted this thing dropped except Judge Emmet Sullivan, who took his tantrum all the way to the DC Court of Appeals. There was no case, but he tapped a former judge, whose law firm represents anti-Trumper Sally Yates, to fight the motion and look into whether Flynn could be charged with perjury for pleading guilty to the lying to the FBI charges; Flynn had made a motion in January of 2020 to withdraw his guilty plea. It’s a clown show. And Sullivan allowed amicus briefs to be filed by the most unhinged anti-Trump legal minds out there. When there is no prosecution, you can’t just outsource it. That’s mob rule-mentality. Powell alluded to a memo from the DOJ that would totally exonerate Flynn as a Russian agent in this Russian collusion mess. It was released today, albeit heavily redacted, but the substance is there. Six days after Flynn’s interview, the DOJ nixed the Logan Act route, noting that he wasn’t a Kremlin crony.

Let's see if this comes to fruition.