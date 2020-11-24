Swing State Woes: Conservative Group Says They Discovered 150,000 Fraudulent Ballots

The Thomas More Society's Amistad Project on Tuesday filed an emergency petition with the Wisconsin Supreme Court over the swing state's unofficial election results. The conservative group claims to have identified more than 150,000 ballots that have the potential for fraud, something they believe could have an impact on the state's declared winner.

“We have identified over 150,000 potentially fraudulent ballots in Wisconsin, more than enough to call into question the validity of the state’s reported election results, ” Phill Kline, director of the project, said in a statement.“Moreover, these discrepancies were a direct result of Wisconsin election officials’ willful violation of state law."

The lawsuit claims election officials counted ineligible ballots, failed to count ballots that should have been counted, and that a number of counting errors and irregularities allegedly took place.

A new lawsuit filed by the @ThomasMoreSoc in Wisconsin alleges that more than 150,000 ballots were illegal counted. Here's that breakdown: pic.twitter.com/rSxCuPgnGj — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 24, 2020

One of the main issues the lawsuit brings up is voting identification laws. Under Wisconsin state law, a voter must present a valid photo ID when requesting to vote by mail. The exception to the rule is for those voters who are currently hospitalized or “indefinitely confined because of age, physical illness, or infirmity.”

According to the Thomas More Society, that law was not upheld throughout the state. The exemption was interpreted to apply to those who contracted the Wuhan coronavirus. Roughly 100,000 people took advantage of that loophole, The Epoch Times reported.

As of now former Vice President Joe Biden has been dubbed the winner in Wisconsin by roughly 20,000 votes, Just the News reported. There's a recount currently taking place in Dane and Milwaukee Counties, two Democratic strongholds.