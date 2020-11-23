Thanksgiving

Gov. Tom Wolf Delivers a Buzzkill to Pennsylvanian's Thanksgiving Plans

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 8:20 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Gov. Tom Wolf Delivers a Buzzkill to Pennsylvanian's Thanksgiving Plans

Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) on Monday announced that bars and restaurants would not be permitted to sell alcohol on Wednesday, the day before the Thanksgiving holiday. The restriction is said to be a Wuhan coronavirus restriction aimed at tapering the spread of the virus.

Alcoholic beverages cannot be sold between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday for on-site consumption. Wolf said the restriction is in place because the evening before Thanksgiving is the “biggest day for drinking," CBS Pittsburgh reported.

Wolf said he realized this will have a dramatic impact on restaurants and bars across the state but the move has to be made in order to protect health care resources.

“The thing that we can’t do is ignore reality and say ‘yeah you folks, for no fault of your own, have been hit hardest by this virus.’ But the virus is what’s doing this. It’s not me. It’s not the administration. It’s not the government,” Wolf explained.

The new rule only applies to on-site consumption, meaning state-owned liquor stores and to-go sales can still legally take place.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said law enforcement will be enforcing the new coronavirus rules.

“Orders already in place and those announced today will be enforced, and law enforcement and state agencies will be stepping up enforcement efforts, issuing citations and fines and possible regulatory actions for repeat offenders,” Levine said. “It has to be our collective responsibility to protect our communities, our healthcare workers and our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians from COVID-19.”

According to Erie News Now, officers will enforce mask wearing, social distancing, capacity limits and gathering limits. If need be, law enforcement agencies will issue fines ranging from $25 to $300.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

Yikes: Hundreds of Bodies Are Sitting in Makeshift Morgues in NYC
Beth Baumann

Latest: President Trump Approves Transition Resources For Biden Team
Katie Pavlich
NBC News: Here's Why 2020 was a 'Huge Catastrophe' for Democrats
Matt Vespa
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls Sheriffs Who Won't Enforce His Thanksgiving Restrictions Dictators
Julio Rosas
Dianne Feinstein Paid the Price for Being Too Nice to Amy Coney Barrett
Matt Vespa
What's Odd About That Story of a Nurse Who Trashed Her Dying COVID Patients
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular