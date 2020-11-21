Why a Federal Judge Tossed Out One of the Trump Campaign's PA Lawsuits

U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann on Saturday dismissed one of the Trump campaign's lawsuits in Pennsylvania. In the lawsuit the Trump Team accused Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and election officials in a number of counties of creating a "two-tiered" voting system for the 2020 presidential election. The campaign believed voters were held to different standards depending on if they decided to vote in-person or by mail.

According to Brann, the lawsuit was used as an attempt to throw out legally cast votes.

"Plaintiffs ask this Court to disenfranchise almost seven million voters. This Court has been unable to find any case in which a plaintiff has sought such a drastic remedy in the contest of an election, in terms of the sheer volume of votes asked to be invalidated," the Obama appointee wrote. "One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption, such that this Court would have no option but to regrettably grant the proposed injunctive relief despite the impact it would have on such a large group of citizens."

The judge stated the lawsuit brought about “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations" that are "unsupported by evidence.”

“In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state,” he wrote.

Barron stated the Pennsylvania General Assembly passed legislation earlier this year to address the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Guidelines were provided, like how ballots had to be filled out and sealed and when they had to be returned to election officials, but there was no rules regarding the "curing" of ballots.