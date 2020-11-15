Donald Trump

'Truth' and 'Justice': What Scott Presler Had to Say About the Conservative Fight

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Nov 15, 2020 10:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Truth' and 'Justice': What Scott Presler Had to Say About the Conservative Fight

Source: Twitter/Screenshot

Conservative activist Scott Presler on Saturday addressed Trump supporters at the "Million MAGA March" in Washington, D.C. According to Presler, now is not the time for conservatives to back down, especially in the face of the election results thus far. 

"This is not just a Trump rally. This is a truth rally!" he shouted as the crowd applauded and cheered. "And to speak the truth is an act of love and I want you to realize that is what this movement is about. This is a movement based on love!"

"I want you guys to know I feel this within my bones, within my spirit, from the top of my head to the tips of my toes, and I promise you as I stand before you, I'm not giving up. I will fight – peacefully – I will give everything I have to fight for truth and justice because freedom is worth fighting for," he said.

Presler reminded rally goers that as soon as they return home, they need to keep fighting. Specifically, he told them to call their state legislators and congressmen to demand an audit of every ballot in every state across the country.

"I make one last promise to you: we are going to march to the Supreme Court and after I'm done with you hear in D.C., I am going to Georgia and we are going to hold the Senate!" he exclaimed. 

"President Trump, we have your back!" Presler shouted as the crowd applauded.            

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Fauci: Even If You Receive the COVID Vaccine, You Need to Keep Wearing a Mask
Beth Baumann

Lefties Assumed Trump Was Conceding... Until He Crushed Their Dreams (Again).
Beth Baumann

Here's How Small the House Democratic Majority Will Be Next Year. Have That Advil Ready, Nancy

Matt Vespa
BLM, Antifa Explode in Violence After Tens of Thousands of Trump Supporters March in D.C.
Bronson Stocking

At Least One Election Official Steps Forward with Voter Fraud Concerns
Beth Baumann
California Judge Finds Newsom Lacked Authority for Mail Ballot Order
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular