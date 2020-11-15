'Truth' and 'Justice': What Scott Presler Had to Say About the Conservative Fight

Conservative activist Scott Presler on Saturday addressed Trump supporters at the "Million MAGA March" in Washington, D.C. According to Presler, now is not the time for conservatives to back down, especially in the face of the election results thus far.

"This is not just a Trump rally. This is a truth rally!" he shouted as the crowd applauded and cheered. "And to speak the truth is an act of love and I want you to realize that is what this movement is about. This is a movement based on love!"

"I want you guys to know I feel this within my bones, within my spirit, from the top of my head to the tips of my toes, and I promise you as I stand before you, I'm not giving up. I will fight – peacefully – I will give everything I have to fight for truth and justice because freedom is worth fighting for," he said.

Presler reminded rally goers that as soon as they return home, they need to keep fighting. Specifically, he told them to call their state legislators and congressmen to demand an audit of every ballot in every state across the country.

"I make one last promise to you: we are going to march to the Supreme Court and after I'm done with you hear in D.C., I am going to Georgia and we are going to hold the Senate!" he exclaimed.

"President Trump, we have your back!" Presler shouted as the crowd applauded.