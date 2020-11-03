Roger Marshall Wins Kansas Senate Race

Kansas Republican Senate candidate Roger Marshall came out victorious over Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier. He won with 51.47 percent of the vote. Bollier defied her party's talking points and ran a rather conservative race. One of the issues she broke from Democrats on was with the Supreme Court. She said she didn't agree with court packing.

Marshall will succeed Sen. Pat Roberts, who is retiring after 23 years in the Senate, The Washington Times reported.

BREAKING: Republican Rep. Roger Marshall wins an open Senate seat in Kansas in a tougher-than-expected race that saw his Democratic opponent raise far more campaign cash than he did. #APracecall #Election2020 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 4, 2020

Vox wasn't surprised by the decision since a Democrat has not won a race for the Senate in Kansas since 1932.

He defeated Democrat Barbara Bollier in a surprisingly competitive race for a state that has not elected a Democrat to the US Senate since 1932. #KSsen https://t.co/2M8WuUmLSi — Vox (@voxdotcom) November 4, 2020

Bollier announced on Twitter that she called Marshall to officially concede.