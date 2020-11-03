GOP

Roger Marshall Wins Kansas Senate Race

Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 11:25 PM
Source: Credit: Kansas for Marshall

Kansas Republican Senate candidate Roger Marshall came out victorious over Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier. He won with 51.47 percent of the vote. Bollier defied her party's talking points and ran a rather conservative race. One of the issues she broke from Democrats on was with the Supreme Court. She said she didn't agree with court packing.

Marshall will succeed Sen. Pat Roberts, who is retiring after 23 years in the Senate, The Washington Times reported.

Vox wasn't surprised by the decision since a Democrat has not won a race for the Senate in Kansas since 1932. 

Bollier announced on Twitter that she called Marshall to officially concede.

