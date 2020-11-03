GOP

Harry Reid Reveals Which GOP Senator He's Hoping Loses Re-Election

Nov 03, 2020
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) on Tuesday said that he hopes Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) loses his re-election bid. 

"It's very hard for me to say this because Lindsey and I have worked together on stuff, but when John McCain died he just went to the dark side, was happy playing golf with Donald Trump," Reid explained. "I hope that Lindsey loses."

"That's difficult for me to say but I sure hope he loses," the former majority leader said.

According to The Hill, Reid predicted Democrats winning a number of Senate seats.

“I think we’re going to win in Colorado, we’re going to win in Montana, we’re going to win in Maine, we’re going to win in North Carolina. We have two shots in Georgia. We’re going to win in Arizona, we’re going to win in Iowa and we’re going to win in Alaska,” he said.

We're still waiting for results from South Carolina to come. As of now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has won his re-election bid. Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner (R) lost his re-election bid to former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D). As of now, three Senate seats stand between Democrats and control of the chamber.                         

