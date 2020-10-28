Hillary Believes Her Voting Plans Are Relatable...There's Just One Problem.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton seems to think she's relatable, even though we know she isn't. Despite being a Beltway insider for decades, she's doing her best to appeal to average Americans, especially those she wants to turn out to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, Clinton revealed that she's a member of the Electoral College and she's excited to vote for Biden.

"I was going to vote early, that was my current plan because New York has done it for the first time. But the lines, even where I live, are two, three, four hours long. So, I’m waiting for either a break in the line so I can vote early or I’ll just take a bagged lunch and go vote on Election Day depending upon what I can get done," she explained during an interview on SiriusXM.

Even though she's not running for election, Hillary said she is "incredibly nervous."

"I’ll be nervous. I’m always nervous on election days, no matter whether I’m running or not, but obviously this year I’m incredibly focused on it. I’ll be calling my friends, I’ll be getting what information I can from people who are friends of mine or people in the Biden campaign, anybody that can tell me what they’re seeing happen to feed my anxiety," she explained. "Then we'll hopefully see most of the big states that have most of the votes in. At least that's the plan."

Clinton's biggest fear, however, is that results won't come in on Election Night. But instead of worrying about that, Hillary said she's focused on raising money in case various groups and organizations have to file lawsuits to challenge the results.

But the biggest thing she's excited for: being a New York state delegate for the Electoral College, something she said rather nonchalantly.

“I’m an elector in New York,” Clinton said with a smile. “I’m sure I’ll get to vote for Joe and Kamala in New York. So, that’s pretty exciting… I can’t wait.”

If anyone had any questions about whether or not the Clintons are relatable, this should answer those questions. Average Americans aren't electorates. That's always reserved for the big wigs and the political insiders, something we know Hillary definitely is.