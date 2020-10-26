Dems and Their Media Cohorts Throw a Massive Twitter Tantrum

Following Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation and swearing in Monday night, Democrats took to Twitter to make their voices heard. In particular, they wanted Senate Republicans to know that they were going to do everything in their power to "pack the Supreme Court." And remember, packing the court means adding additional seats (more than the nine that are there).

Of course, "Squad" members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar were quick to voice their opinion on the matter.

Expand the court. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020

Remember that Republicans have lost 6 of the last 7 popular votes, but have appointed 6 of the last 9 justices.



By expanding the court we fix this broken system and have the court better represent the values of the American people. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 27, 2020

We must expand the Supreme Court. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) October 26, 2020

But those who were most vocal about the so-called "need" to pack the court weren't even elected officials. It was their media cohorts.

I don't think the Republican Party understands what a radicalizing moment this is for Democrats.



Defend the freedom to marry, defend choice, defend the ACA, defend the constitution.



Expand the court. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 27, 2020

But really, we can expand the court and remove Amy Coney Barrett from the SCOTUS in January. Let's win the Senate and then fix this mess. — deray (@deray) October 27, 2020

What exactly is the incentive for democrats not to expand the Court at this point — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 27, 2020

Just look at how nuts Michael Moore went:

Whack the Court.

Pack it

Stack it

Frack it

Smack it.



Shellack it

Clack it

Knick-knack &

Paddy-whack it



Crack it

Open

Shack it

Up

Rack it!

Yes, it’s a RACKET.



Black it

Brown it

Green it

Blue it

Expand it!

Term limit it!

Fix it!

Now. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 27, 2020

These assholes really are going to force us to expand the court, aren't they? So be it. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 27, 2020

Democrats can either expand the Supreme Court or surrender to this for the next forty years. pic.twitter.com/uAeZnOK3vk — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 27, 2020

And what they fail to realize is they confirmed what we all knew: their goal is to have an activist court, not a court that actually rules on the merits of a law's constitutionality.

Abolish the filibuster. Expand the court. Abolish the Electoral College. — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 27, 2020

They stole one Supreme Court seat and broke their own rules to ram through a second justice. Fine. Expand the court or resign in disgrace @chuckschumer. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 27, 2020

Barrett’s ascension to the SCOTUS and today’s decision regarding Wisconsin ballot deadline are reasons enough to expand the court.#VoteBlueToEndThisNightmare https://t.co/sQnMFxKgy6 — Killy Harmner (@CullyHamner) October 27, 2020

Expand the Court. Reform the Federal judiciary. — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) October 27, 2020

We are going to expand the Court. https://t.co/FPhcb42khG — Zephyr Teachout (@ZephyrTeachout) October 27, 2020

Expand the court is fine messaging. But really? Unpacking the court is what it is. Let’s be clear McConnell without blinking held up a SCOTUS nom under Obama’s term AND? He blocked Obama’s lower courts appointments for 2 years when the Senate GOP gained majority. — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) October 27, 2020

We must vote.

We must secure the presidency.

We must secure the senate.

We must expand the court. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 27, 2020

The GOP has taken the Supreme Court hostage. There is only one path forward



We must win next week, and expand the Court



If Biden wins, we have 180 days to convince his Commission to be bold & endorse Court expansion



It will take hard work from all of ushttps://t.co/beFrNDbqTQ — Brian Fallon Wants to Add 4 Seats (@brianefallon) October 27, 2020

But the dumbest take of the night goes to...

BTW to my Tweeps, just practical messaging. To call it 'packing the court' is REPUBLICAN PROPAGANDA terminology. Let's not use that term



Say we are expanding the court. Which is what we will do. So the phrase is 'expanding the court' or to 'expand the court' — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) October 27, 2020

Not sure about you folks, but in my AP Government class I was taught the term "court packing" and it means adding more than the traditional nine justices.

"Republican propaganda."



That's the dumbest take. Ever. It's literally taught in high school government and civics classes that adding seats to the Supreme Court is known as COURT PACKING. https://t.co/7RgfaU5hx5 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 27, 2020

Buckle up, y'all. It's about to be a bumpy ride. Assuming President Trump wins next week, the left is going to lose their minds in epic proportions.