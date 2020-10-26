Dems and Their Media Cohorts Throw a Massive Twitter Tantrum

Following Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation and swearing in Monday night, Democrats took to Twitter to make their voices heard. In particular, they wanted Senate Republicans to know that they were going to do everything in their power to "pack the Supreme Court." And remember, packing the court means adding additional seats (more than the nine that are there).
Of course, "Squad" members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar were quick to voice their opinion on the matter.
Expand the court.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020
Expand the court. https://t.co/hYC5OCeKQq— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 27, 2020
Remember that Republicans have lost 6 of the last 7 popular votes, but have appointed 6 of the last 9 justices.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 27, 2020
By expanding the court we fix this broken system and have the court better represent the values of the American people.
We must expand the Supreme Court.— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) October 26, 2020
Expand the court. https://t.co/cTwolSixUJ— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) October 27, 2020
But those who were most vocal about the so-called "need" to pack the court weren't even elected officials. It was their media cohorts.
I don't think the Republican Party understands what a radicalizing moment this is for Democrats.— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 27, 2020
Defend the freedom to marry, defend choice, defend the ACA, defend the constitution.
Expand the court.
But really, we can expand the court and remove Amy Coney Barrett from the SCOTUS in January. Let's win the Senate and then fix this mess.— deray (@deray) October 27, 2020
What exactly is the incentive for democrats not to expand the Court at this point— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 27, 2020
Just look at how nuts Michael Moore went:
Whack the Court.— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 27, 2020
Pack it
Stack it
Frack it
Smack it.
Shellack it
Clack it
Knick-knack &
Paddy-whack it
Crack it
Open
Shack it
Up
Rack it!
Yes, it’s a RACKET.
Black it
Brown it
Green it
Blue it
Expand it!
Term limit it!
Fix it!
Now.
These assholes really are going to force us to expand the court, aren't they? So be it.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 27, 2020
Democrats can either expand the Supreme Court or surrender to this for the next forty years. pic.twitter.com/uAeZnOK3vk— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 27, 2020
And what they fail to realize is they confirmed what we all knew: their goal is to have an activist court, not a court that actually rules on the merits of a law's constitutionality.
Abolish the filibuster. Expand the court. Abolish the Electoral College.— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 27, 2020
They stole one Supreme Court seat and broke their own rules to ram through a second justice. Fine. Expand the court or resign in disgrace @chuckschumer.— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 27, 2020
Barrett’s ascension to the SCOTUS and today’s decision regarding Wisconsin ballot deadline are reasons enough to expand the court.#VoteBlueToEndThisNightmare https://t.co/sQnMFxKgy6— Killy Harmner (@CullyHamner) October 27, 2020
Expand the Court. Reform the Federal judiciary.— Tom Watson (@tomwatson) October 27, 2020
We are going to expand the Court. https://t.co/FPhcb42khG— Zephyr Teachout (@ZephyrTeachout) October 27, 2020
Expand the court is fine messaging. But really? Unpacking the court is what it is. Let’s be clear McConnell without blinking held up a SCOTUS nom under Obama’s term AND? He blocked Obama’s lower courts appointments for 2 years when the Senate GOP gained majority.— Atima Omara (@atima_omara) October 27, 2020
We must vote.— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 27, 2020
We must secure the presidency.
We must secure the senate.
We must expand the court.
The GOP has taken the Supreme Court hostage. There is only one path forward— Brian Fallon Wants to Add 4 Seats (@brianefallon) October 27, 2020
We must win next week, and expand the Court
If Biden wins, we have 180 days to convince his Commission to be bold & endorse Court expansion
It will take hard work from all of ushttps://t.co/beFrNDbqTQ
But the dumbest take of the night goes to...
BTW to my Tweeps, just practical messaging. To call it 'packing the court' is REPUBLICAN PROPAGANDA terminology. Let's not use that term— Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) October 27, 2020
Say we are expanding the court. Which is what we will do. So the phrase is 'expanding the court' or to 'expand the court'
Not sure about you folks, but in my AP Government class I was taught the term "court packing" and it means adding more than the traditional nine justices.
"Republican propaganda."— Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 27, 2020
That's the dumbest take. Ever. It's literally taught in high school government and civics classes that adding seats to the Supreme Court is known as COURT PACKING. https://t.co/7RgfaU5hx5
Buckle up, y'all. It's about to be a bumpy ride. Assuming President Trump wins next week, the left is going to lose their minds in epic proportions.