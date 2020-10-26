Supreme Court

Dems and Their Media Cohorts Throw a Massive Twitter Tantrum

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 10:45 PM
Following Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation and swearing in Monday night, Democrats took to Twitter to make their voices heard. In particular, they wanted Senate Republicans to know that they were going to do everything in their power to "pack the Supreme Court." And remember, packing the court means adding additional seats (more than the nine that are there). 

Of course, "Squad" members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar were quick to voice their opinion on the matter. 

But those who were most vocal about the so-called "need" to pack the court weren't even elected officials. It was their media cohorts. 

Just look at how nuts Michael Moore went:

And what they fail to realize is they confirmed what we all knew: their goal is to have an activist court, not a court that actually rules on the merits of a law's constitutionality. 

But the dumbest take of the night goes to...

Not sure about you folks, but in my AP Government class I was taught the term "court packing" and it means adding more than the traditional nine justices.

Buckle up, y'all. It's about to be a bumpy ride. Assuming President Trump wins next week, the left is going to lose their minds in epic proportions.

