Jared and Ivanka Threaten to Sue an Anti-Trump Group. Here's Why.

Attorneys for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner on Friday sent a letter to The Lincoln Project, threatening to file a lawsuit against the anti-Trump group over a pair of ads in New York City's Times Square.

The attorneys took issue with multiple billboards The Lincoln Project has up in the Big Apple, particularly one of Ivanka smiling and pointing towards the number of Americans who have died to the Wuhan coronavirus, including more than 33,000 New Yorkers and 221,000 Americans. The other ad features Kushner saying "[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that's their problem."

"Of course, Mr. Kushner never made any such statement, Ms. Trump never made any such gesture, and the Lincoln Project's representations that they did are an outrageous and shameful libel," the attorneys wrote. "If these billboard ads are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages."

The Lincoln Project said the billboards will be staying up.

"It is unsurprising that an administration that has never had any regard or understanding of our Constitution would try to trample our first amendment rights, but we fully intend on making this civics lesson as painful as possible. Jared and Ivanka have always been entitled, out-of-touch bullies who have never given the slightest indication they have any regard for the American people," the anti-Trump group said in a statement. "We plan on showing them the same level of respect."

"The billboards will stay up. We consider it important that in Times Square, the crossroads of the world, people are continually reminded of the cruelty, audacity, and staggering lack of empathy the Trumps and Kushners have displayed towards the American people," the statement concluded.