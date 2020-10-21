Obama's Reason Why Trump Won In 2016 Is Indicative of Dems' Ignorance

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday hit the campaign trail in Philadelphia on behalf of his former vice president. The goal was to convince his former supporters to get out and vote for Joe Biden. What Obama did, however, was prove how much of an elitist beltway insider he really is.

"To do it, we gotta turn out like never before. We cannot leave any doubt in this election, because you know the president has already said, 'If it's even close I'm going to make stuff up.' He already started to do," Obama said to the crowd. "So we can't have any doubt. We can't be complacent."

"I don't care about the polls. There were a whole bunch of polls last time. Didn't work out because a whole bunch of folks stayed home," he said, referencing the numerous polls that said Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would beat Trump in the general election. "And got lazy and complacent."

"Not this time. Not in this election," he said as cars honked in agreement. "Not this time."

"Listen, listen. I understand why a lot of Americans can get frustrated by government and can feel like it doesn't make a difference," Obama said.

President Obama says that the reason Hillary Clinton lost in 2016 is because the voters got "lazy and complacent" and stayed home due to the fact she was winning in the polls pic.twitter.com/JzdSGdwzc0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 21, 2020

What Obama and Democrats fail to grasp is why Hillary Clinton lost and President Trump came out victorious. Trump won, especially in states like Wisconsin and Michigan, because he appealed to the average American. He resonated with families for a multitude of reasons, but the biggest one: jobs. While the Obama administration had jobs shipped overseas, Trump promised to bring them back. The USMCA was the greatest win for the Rust Belt. They finally felt like they had a fighter who cared about their interests, not someone who had been in politics their whole life.

Obama can say people got "lazy" and "complacent," but the reality is people changed their minds. They decided to go with the outsider, not the status quo. They decided to pick the businessman over the political crook. They took their gamble on someone who had never done this before versus someone who had been in politics the majority of their life. And we're at this crossroads again.

The reason Obama is having to stump for Biden in Pennsylvania is because he's tried to play both sides of the climate change/environmentalism issue. On one hand he said things like fracking would still exist under his administration. In another breath he talked about how the Green New Deal would be implemented. Getting rid of fracking in places like Pennsylvania means eliminating their jobs. And, at the end of the day, what do people want? To be able to provide for their family. It's why Biden is doing terrible in the Keystone State.