Biden: Next Debate Needs More Than Just Muted Mics

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Monday announced a change for the final debate, which is scheduled for Thursday night. The candidates' microphones will be muted periodically throughout the evening, something former Vice President Joe Biden believes is a good thing.

“I think it’s a good idea. I think there should be more, more, limitations on us not interrupting one another,” Biden told WISN-TV in Milwaukee. “If you noticed last time, according to Chris Wallace, he interrupted the president and me 148 times. I think that’s right, he interrupted Mike, the president interrupted. Mike, I mean, excuse me, Chris Wallace and me 148 times."

Biden said he hopes President Donald Trump will answer substantial questions instead of resulting to "personal attacks."

"And it's because he doesn’t want to talk about why he’s taking away healthcare at the very time we’re in the middle of a pandemic, why he has no plan for health care, why he hasn’t provided the money, allow businesses to have the ability to reopen, why he’s not dealing with unemployment, etc," the former vice president explained "But I’m going to try very hard to focus on the issues that affect the American people and talk to them, and I hope they keep the rule that uninterrupted two minutes answers."

Thursday night's debate is sure to be fiery, with lots of interrupting, especially if debate moderator Kristen Welker refuses to ask Biden questions about the New York Post's reporting about Hunter Biden's shady business dealings in Ukraine and China. Hunter's alleged emails show he sold access to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden to Burisma, a corrupt natural energy company in Ukraine, and elites in the Chinese Communist Party.