Trump's Hypothetical Situation on Quid Pro Quo Has Lefties Trembling

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 6:30 PM
Trump's Hypothetical Situation on Quid Pro Quo Has Lefties Trembling

Source: AP Photo/Chris Carlson

During a Make America Great Again rally in Prescott, Arizona on Monday, President Donald Trump posed a hypothetical scenario of quid pro quo, the idea that someone donates to a politician's campaign in exchange for a favor. 

"I call the head of Exxon. I don't know but I'll use the company. 'Hi. How you doing? How's energy coming? When are doing the exploration? Oh, you need a couple of permits, huh?' But I call the head of Exxon, I say, 'You know, I'd love you to send me $25 million for the campaign.' 'Absolutely sir. Would you like some more?'" he explained, playing out the scenario. "People make the call, it's different. But, if I made the call, I will hit a home run every single call I would raise $1 billion in one day, if I wanted to. I don't want to do that. I don't wanna do it."

Of course, at least one person in the media – Vox's Aaron Rupar – had to take the quote out of context and not include the entire explanation:

What's amazing is the number of Democrats and lefties that ran with the notion that Trump actually partook in quid pro quo.

Conservatives were quick to call Rupar out for his selective editing:

Trump didn't engage in quid pro quo. He was using an example of the kind of shady dealings politicians typically make. Instead of making those kind of deals, the real estate giant used his own money to finance the majority of his original campaign for the 2016 Republican nomination. 

It's these kind of half-truths, however, that cause a great divide in our nation. People will see Rupar's blue check mark, read the quote and assume that's what Trump said. If you don't listen to the clip, it sounds very bad, especially because the full quote isn't included. But this is the definition of making a mountain out of a molehill. And it's serious, especially when we have issues about corruption (with Joe and Hunter Biden) on teh table. This just piles on Americans' distaste for politics – and it's for no good reason.

Most Popular