Biden Campaign Is Hoping Obama's Presence Can Swing a Key Battleground State in His Favor

President Barack Obama has remained behind-the-scenes for the majority of the presidential election, instead leaving it to his former vice president, Joe Biden, to make his case to the American people. Obama has been featured in email fundraisers to supporters and even in-person fundraisers.

With a little more than two weeks until Election Day, President Obama is hitting the campaign trail to support Biden. The campaign's hope is that Obama's endorsement and events will send undecided voters Biden's way.