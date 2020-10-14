'This Is a Dark Moment': Tucker Obliterates Big Tech's Censorship of the NY Post

Twitter and Facebook on Wednesday censored an article from the New York Post that obtained newly-released emails showing Hunter Biden's involvement with the corrupt natural gas company Burisma Holdings. Hunter was being paid in excess of $50,000 a month to sit on the board of Burisma despite having no natural energy experience. He was being paid for access to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Because the information is unfavorable to Joe Biden, Big Tech has worked overtime to protect the presidential candidate. According to Fox News' Tucker Carlson, the censorship that Americans are seeing is alarming.

"Democracies only functions when there's a free exchange of information between citizens. We no longer have that. This is a dark moment," Carlson explained.

As the Fox News host pointed out, Americans have known about the corrupt behavior between Hunter Biden and Burisma for awhile. The Post's story about the obtained emails just provide greater insight into what actually took place.

The left has repeatedly said this story is just another "Russia disinformation" campaign, something Carlson completely disagreed with.

"If this is a hoax, this is the most complex, sophisticated hoax ever perpetrated. It is too many, there is too much detail," he said.

What made this story even more shocking is that the New York Post is a large newspaper and the company was locked out of its Twitter account. Users were then prevented from sharing the story, both via tweet and direct messages.

Twitter stated the article couldn't be shared because the link was identified as being "obtained through hacking that contains private information" that could potentially "put people in physical harm or danger, or contains trade secrets."

Even though we know corruption took place in Ukraine with the Bidens, what makes it even worse is the mainstream media has gone to bat for the former vice president. In Oct of 2019, CNN's Anderson Cooper mentioned that President Trump was digging up dirt in Ukraine to score political points with voters even though there was "no evidence of wrongdoing."

"'Here's the deal.' What is the deal, actually? That's a question every American, no matter your political views, has a right to an answer," Carlson said.