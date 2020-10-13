Why Nancy Pelosi Labeled Wolf Blitzer and the MSM as 'Apologists' for the GOP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday referred to CNN's Wolf Blitzer and the mainstream media as "apologists" for the Republican Party. The statement came when Blitzer asked Pelosi why House Democrats refuse to sign onto President Donald Trump's $1.8 trillion Wuhan coronavirus relief package.

"I hope you ask the same question of the Republicans about why they don't want to meet the needs of the American people. But let me say to those people, because all of my colleagues, we represent these people. I have for over 30 years, represented my constituents," she explained with a smirk. "I know what their needs are. I listen to them and their needs are not addressed in the president's proposal. So when you say to me, 'Why don't you accept theirs?' why don't they accept ours?"

The speaker said the Democrats' legislation "honors our heroes," those who have been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, including health care professionals and other essential workers.

"They really need the money right now," Blitzer said. "And even members of your own caucus, even members of your own caucus, Madam Speaker, want to accept this deal. $1.8 trillion."

The CNN host cited Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna who wants to see a deal happen.

"What I say to you is I don't know why you’re always an apologist – and many of your colleagues – apologists for the Republican position,” she said. "Ro Khanna, that's nice but that's not what we're going to do and nobody's waiting until February."

When even *CNN* and *Wolf Blitzer* are grilling Nancy Pelosi on why Democrats continue to reject any and all Republican stimulus offers, you know Dems might be playing politics. Watch as Pelosi snaps after failing to answer a basic question about why they won't compromise. pic.twitter.com/Nt2hagv2Us — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 13, 2020

It's amazing that Pelosi called Wolf Blitzer and his colleagues "apologists" for the Republican Party. If the mainstream media was in favor of Republicans, why would they continually go after President Trump? Why would they attack Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings? The mainstream media would applaud Republicans for standing by the Constitution. And what do they do instead? Paint everyone on the right as selfish people who only care about themselves.

Nice try though, Nancy.