Hillary Clinton

Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 10:00 AM
Trouble for Joe? Hillary's Emails Are Resurfacing.

Source: Democratic National Convention via AP

Every election cycle there's some sort of "October surprise." It's when campaigns release the dirt they have on their opponent, in hopes of flipping some voters. But not every election surprise has to come from a campaign.

In fact, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said the State Department is getting closer to releasing emails from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server. You know, the ones that contained classified information that should have been safeguarded? 

“We’ve got the emails, we’re getting them out. We’ll get all of this information out so the American people can see it,” Pompeo told Fox News' Dana Perino. "We're going to get all this information out so the American people can see it. You'll remember there was classified information on a private server, should have never been there, Hillary Clinton should never have done that, that was unacceptable behavior."

According to Pompeo, Clinton should have never had classified information on a private server. 

"You can see, whether it's Russia or China or Iran or the North Koreans who want to get their hands on this kind of information, classified information needs to stay in the right places," he said. "Secretary Clinton, when she was here at the State Department, did not do that."

President Trump has the authority to declassify any information he sees fit. Pompeo reassured the American people that Trump wouldn't declassify anything that "would put any kind of asset, any one of our officers in harms way."

“We’ll do it as fast as we can. I think there will be more to see before the election," the secretary of state said with a smile.

As of now, more than 30,000 of Clinton's emails have been declassified and released. Most of them were correspondences between the former secretary of state and her top aides, including Jake Sullivan, Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills.

