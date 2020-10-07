BLM Chapter Co-Founder Explains Why She Refuses to Support Biden

Joe Biden

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the Democrats' last-ditch effort to take the White House next month. Progressives aren't thrilled with his candidacy, especially because he's more moderate. Others – like the co-founder of the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter chapter, Dr. Melina Abdullah - take issue with his role in "systemic racism" that is supposedly plaguing America.

According to Dr. Abdullah, Biden is part of the "violent white supremacist" system in the United States.

"People are feeling dismayed that the choices are between, you know, a violent white supremacist and another person who represents that same system," she said during an interview with ABC News. "In the midst of protest, there is recognition that no matter what the outcome is to any of these things, we have to stay in the streets."

Abdullah isn't the only one who has second thoughts about the former vice president.

“I think sometimes, Joe Biden and Trump, and our party, on both sides, are blinded by the struggles that the lower end of Americans are feeling today,” 27-year-old South Carolinian Lawrence Nathaniel, the founder of the "I Can't Breathe" movement explained.

It's this lack of enthusiasm and the belief that Biden is just a continuation of the status quo that will send President Donald Trump to re-election victory. The BLM movement continually talks about "systemic changes," but what they really want is to eliminate capitalism and abolish the police. 

At the end of the day the movement isn't looking at fixing policing issues or coming up with solutions that work for everyone. It's about fundamentally transforming our nation into a socialist utopia.

Most Popular