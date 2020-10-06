BREAKING: Top White House Aide Is Positive for Wuhan Coronavirus

Stephen Miller, one of President Donald Trump's top White House aides, tested posted for the Wuhan coronavirus on Tuesday.

“Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine," Miller said in a statement to The Hill.

Miller's wife, Katie Miller, also works in the White House, where she serves as Vice President Mike Pence's communications director. Mrs. Miller already had the Wuhan coronavirus earlier this summer. She did, however, test negative for the virus on Tuesday.

Mrs. Miller traveled with Vice President Pence to Salt Lake City on Tuesday in anticipation of Wednesday night's veep debate with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). She did, however, leave out of caution, CNN reported.

According to VP Pence's press secretary, Devin O'Malley, the veep tested negative for the coronavirus again on Tuesday.

The Vice President was tested this afternoon for COVID-19 with a PCR year, and the result is NEGATIVE. pic.twitter.com/MzY82kkQvG — Devin O’Malley (@VPPressSec) October 6, 2020

Pence's physician said he does not need to quarantine out of caution.

"Vice President Mike Pence is encouraged to go about his normal activities and does not need to quarantine," Dr. Jesse Schonau said in an internal memo.

Pence, who is scheduled to debate Kamala Harris tomorrow night, "does not need to quarantine" and can go about his normal activities, Dr. Schonau says.



Stephen Miller's wife flew out to Utah with the VP. pic.twitter.com/2dysQAUKFC — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 6, 2020

Miller is the latest in a growing list of White House officials who have contracted the coronavirus. Other officials include: President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien, Senior Advisor Hope Hicks, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Campaign Advisor Chris Christie, Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Ron Johnson (R-WI).