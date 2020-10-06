Hillary Clinton

Prepare for More Declassified Info on Russia Collusion and Hillary's Emails

Posted: Oct 06, 2020 10:10 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Donald Trump on Tuesday authorized the declassification of all documents relating to the Russia collusion and Hillary Clinton email scandals. 

The president reminded Americans that he instructed intelligence agencies to declassify information awhile ago but "people have acted very slowly."

The news comes after documents were declassified earlier in the day. The newly declassified documents showed CIA Director John Brennan's handwritten notes about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's plans to frame then-candidate Donald Trump.

Clinton planned to push the Russia collusion narrative to distract from her email scandal, documents from Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe revealed. 

As part of her scheme to frame Trump, the Clinton campaign hired British spy Christopher Steele to create the now-infamous dossier. He used real Russian sources to create the document that proved to be full of egregious lies. Although the dossier was unverified, the FBI used the document for a FASA warrant to spy on Carter Page, one of Trump's then-campaign advisors.

