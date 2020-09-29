EXCLUSIVE: How the RNC Plans to Hold Biden Accountable Off the Debate Stage

The Republican National Committee plans to hold former Vice President Joe Biden accountable for his disastrous 47 years in public service. For the first presidential debate, the RNC is deploying a multi-pronged approach.

“While President Trump continues to meet with voters and take tough questions from the media, Joe Biden has been hiding from voters. Sixteen states are already voting, yet this is the first time most American voters will get to hear from Joe Biden for any meaningful amount of time," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to Townhall. "While President Trump takes Biden to task on stage, the RNC and Trump Victory will be using the full force of our operation off stage to remind the American people of Biden’s disastrous 47-year record.”

One of the unique moves that Trump Victory (the joint field effort between the RNC and Trump campaign) is making is the use of 750 debate-focused MAGA meet-ups. These debate watching parties are used to recruit new volunteers and energize voters for the final get out the vote stretch of the campaign.

Not only will the party flood people's emails and social media accounts with real-time fact checks but they will also highlight President Donald Trump's record on various issues and topics. The RNC already has roughly 30 fact checks prepared on issues that are sure to come up during Tuesday night's debate, including the Supreme Court, Trump's coronavirus response, and mail-in voting.

Regional teams will be utilized to make sure the campaign's message is provided to state and local press. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and key surrogates will pen op-eds and responses to Tuesday night's performance. The media side of the campaign plans to have an aggressive booking operation to make sure campaign surrogates are on radio and TV across the nation following the debate.

McDaniel's response will also be translated in Chinese, Vietnamese, Mandarin and Spanish. Her response will also be offered to media that focuses on the black community.

Once the debate is over, the RNC will capitalize on digital marketing. Emails, text messages and ads will come into play over the next three days, with a focus on fundraising, volunteer recruitment and getting out the vote. The digital and social media teams will continue to highlight Trump's message across all media platforms.